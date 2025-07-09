First ITMA Sustainability Forum To Feature European Commission Keynote Speaker

SINGAPORE— July 8, 2025 — In response to mounting global regulations and the push for a circular economy, CEMATEX (the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers) is launching ITMA Sustainability Forum: Accelerating the Green Transition on 30 October at Singapore Expo.

The half-day forum is designed to help textile and garment manufacturers, particularly from South and Southeast Asia and the Middle East, navigate the European Union’s evolving sustainability regulations, and access to green financing opportunities to support their transition.

Held alongside ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025, the forum brings together EU policymakers, financial institutions, and industry leaders to facilitate cross-border dialogue and knowledge exchange.

Mr Alex Zucchi, President, CEMATEX, said: “Sustainability has become a global priority. The textile industry must act swiftly to modernise production in line with regulatory demands and growing consumer expectations. This forum provides a much-needed platform for manufacturers to better understand the EU’s legislative landscape and the financing tools available for sustainable growth.”

A key highlight of the forum will be the keynote presentation by Ms Kristin Schreiber, Director, European Commission DG GROW. She will provide a comprehensive overview of the EU’s sustainability roadmap and upcoming regulations driving the shift towards circular textile production.

Ms Schreiber said: “South and Southeast Asia are vital players in the global textile value chain. Many producers in these regions export to the European market, and their ability to align with upcoming requirements will be critical to a successful and inclusive transition. I look forward to exchanging perspectives at this forum on how we can collaborate globally to build a more sustainable and resilient textile industry.”

Under the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles, by 2030, all textiles placed on the EU market must be durable, recyclable, largely made from recycled fibres and free from hazardous substances. Manufacturers worldwide must act now to meet these requirements and remain competitive.

Programme highlights

Shaping Sustainability: Responding to EU Policy Changes

Moderator: Ms Nicole van der Elst Desai, Founder, VDE Consultancy

Speaker: Mr Robert van de Kerkhof, CEO, ReHubs

Profit Meets Purpose: Financing Sustainability

Moderator: Mr Brandon Courban, Senior Advisor (Climate), Openspace Ventures

Speakers:

Dr Rene Van Berkel , Senior Circular Economy Expert, Switch Asia, EU Policy Support Component

, Senior Circular Economy Expert, Switch Asia, EU Policy Support Component Ms Iris Ng , Head, Emerging Business & Global Commercial Banking, OCBC Bank

, Head, Emerging Business & Global Commercial Banking, OCBC Bank Mr Michael Rattinger, Senior Climate Change Specialist, Asian Development Bank

Singapore Fashion Council, the official association for the textile and fashion industry in Singapore, is the programme partner of the forum organised by ITMA Services.

Registration details

The forum is open only to ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 exhibitors and visitors. The delegate fee of S$35 includes two networking coffee breaks. To register, please visit www.itmaasiasingapore.com.

Source: The European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers (CEMATEX) / ITMA Services