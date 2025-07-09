Filo At Milano Unica With “Made in Filo”

BIELLA, Italy — July 8, 2025 — From 8 to 10 July 2025, Filo is at Milano Unica, the Exhibition reserved for high-end fabrics and accessories for apparel industry held at Fiera Milano Rho.

Filo’s participation in MU aims to emphasize the key role of an integrated and cohesive supply chain to ensure both quality and innovation in the textile/apparel industry.

The space dedicated to Filo is located in Hall 4 at Fiera Milano Rho, which also hosts the “Innovation Area” and “MU Sustainability Trends,” and aims at confirming the objective continuity that connects the two Exhibitions as given by the supply chain, and brought to light through the focus they both dedicate on common themes, primarily innovation and sustainable textile production.

In July 2025, Filo is participating in Milano Unica with “Made in Filo,” a collection of fabric samples made by Filo itself. The initiative represents a totally new element in the context of textile trade fairs and involves all players operating in the textile supply chain participating in Filo as exhibitors: not only spinning, but also dyeing, ennobling, finishing, embroidery and weaving shown by its exhibitors. The aim is to highlight the great possibilities for yarn and product developments, also thanks to high quality and high technical content processing.

According to Paolo Monfermoso, manager of Filo: “Through “Made in Filo,” Filo has launched an ambitious project: we have gone to production. As an Exhibition, we have decided to offer a path that begins with the idea of yarns (our product development proposals), then becomes yarns (our exhibitors’ proposals) and, thanks to skillful processing carried out by our partners, it finally turns into a collection of fabrics, that is our “Made in Filo” capsule collection, the real expression of those initial textile ideas. It is the “closing of the circle” of a path that fully captures the great potential for the development of excellent materials and processes such as those exhibited at Filo, and which will be shown at the 64th Filo edition, scheduled on the 23rd and the 24th of September, at Fiera Milano Rho, Hall 14.”

We look forward to seeing you in Filo’s area in Hall 4 of Milano Unica from 8 to10 July!

Posted: July 9, 2025

Source: Filo