AMMA And Domestic PPE Manufacturers Call On President Trump To Reject Malaysia’s Influence Campaign And “Side Deals”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — July 14, 2025 — The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA), the unified voice for U.S. makers of critical medical supplies and PPE, calls on President Trump and U.S. trade officials to stand firm against Malaysia’s campaign for special trade carve-outs and sector-specific exemptions for PPE and nitrile gloves. As U.S.-Malaysia trade talks continue, AMMA urges the administration to resist foreign pressure, prioritize America’s domestic manufacturing base, and retain uniformity in the proposed 25% tariff.

AMMA does not advocate for reciprocal tariffs or new trade barriers. Instead, it aims to consistently prioritize domestic manufacturing of PPE and critical medical supplies in U.S. trade policy without exception.

Malaysia and the USA do not have a free trade agreement. Malaysia has also signaled it will not cross specific “red lines” in negotiations, including maintaining preferential contracts for its indigenous population, a long-standing sore point in talks. By its actions, Malaysia is not seeking fair competition. Instead, it aims to preserve its protected markets while demanding open access to the USA.

At the same time, Malaysia’s growing ties with BRICS nations, including Russia and China, raise further questions about its long-term reliability as a trade partner. These actions point to a willingness to exploit global relations and put Americans and their healthcare behind the needs of our political adversaries. The President has already expressed a desire to impose an additional tariff of 10% on countries that align with anti-American policies in the BRICS economic bloc without exception.

AMMA Executive Director Eric Axel noted, “There is no justification for carve-outs or special treatment when domestic manufacturers can meet the needs of our health care and frontline workers. This is a blatant attempt to secure non-competitive, preferential treatment for Malaysian exporters at the expense of American jobs, innovation, and supply chain security.”

Earlier this week, the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) issued a self-serving letter urging their government to aggressively lobby the U.S. for special tariff exemptions on Malaysian gloves. The letter claims that higher duties will disrupt American healthcare and drive up costs. Ignoring America’s rapidly expanding domestic capacity, MARGMA’s letter leans on fear-mongering and the false premise that only Malaysian suppliers can ensure reliable access to quality PPE, despite their protected markets and preferential domestic policies.

AMMA’s Executive Director, Eric Axel, added, “Some of our great domestic manufacturers like Nephron Nitrile, Safesource, Maxter, Altor Safety, and many others are ready to meet this demand. There is no need to carve out special treatment for Malaysia as part of this trade deal. U.S. companies are ready to meet the demand—no exceptions, no excuses.”

Companies across the US have invested in expanding domestic PPE manufacturing in nearly every region to ensure a robust supply chain to meet domestic needs and build national resilience. Strategic partners, like foreign nations, seeking to exploit leverage, are precisely why the Trump administration has prioritized domestic manufacturing. The U.S. must never be dependent on overseas supply for critical medical goods.

Donny Chan of Maxter Healthcare said, “While we have a presence in Malaysia, we believe the future of manufacturing medical supplies and PPE for the USA is in the USA. Our $350 million Texas facility proves that global companies can and should invest in America to serve American needs.”

Malaysia’s request for exemptions from the newly announced 25% tariff on rubber gloves is a bid for non-fact-based special treatment. Congress and the President can say once and for all that there is no legitimate reason to grant carve-outs or sector-specific deals for Malaysian PPE. America’s domestic manufacturers have the capacity, the expertise, and the will to meet the needs of our healthcare system, now and in the future.

Alison Bagwell, CEO of glovemaker Nephron Nitrile in South Carolina, said, “If you want access to the U.S. market, you play by the same rules. That means quality, transparency, and accountability. We’re doubling down with more lines, jobs, and innovation in America. Our frontline workers, warfighters, and patients deserve nothing less than the best, and now we have the tools to deliver it at scale.”

Foreign governments like Malaysia are exploiting the U.S. using fear and scare tactics, claiming that tariffs will disrupt supply chains and threaten patient safety. These are the same arguments previously used by China and others to push back on tariffs and trade enforcement. The reality is that domestic suppliers can meet the needs of the U.S. healthcare industry without relying on imports. As negotiations heat up, it is time to reject fear tactics and foreign exploitation.

Axel added, “No country should be exempted simply because it claims to provide an ‘essential’ product. America’s domestic industry stands ready and able to deliver.”

Malaysia’s glove industry claims that “sector-specific treatment” is needed to ensure U.S. access to “world-class Malaysian gloves.” This is misleading. The U.S. has a growing, world-class PPE sector to meet domestic growth and demand. Granting special treatment would undermine U.S. jobs and investment.

Donny Chan, of Maxter Healthcare, added, “Manufacturing within the U.S. has always been a desire because it reinforces our high standards for quality and achievement. We are global leaders in the industry and will continue to set the standard for others to follow by making gloves here in the USA.”

Axel concluded, “AMMA is the sole voice for domestic makers of critical medical supplies and PPE. We call on President Trump and U.S. trade officials as follows: Stand firm. No carve-outs. No side deals. No more special treatment. America’s manufacturers are ready to deliver.”

