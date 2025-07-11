America’s Cotton Marketing Cooperatives (AMCOT) Applauds Strong Cotton And Tax Provisions In The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)

LUBBOCK,TX — July 10, 2025 — Amcot commends Congress and the Trump Administration for enacting the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which includes key provisions that strengthen the competitiveness of U.S.- grown cotton and improve the farm safety net for America’s producers.

The updates to the marketing loan program and enhancements to Price Loss Coverage (PLC) for seed cotton demonstrate Congress’s clear understanding of the challenges our growers face in today’s global marketplace.

“These provisions provide critical tools for cotton growers to manage risk and remain viable in the face of rising production costs, volatile agricultural prices, and increasing competition from foreign-grown cotton along with man-made fibers,” said Meredith Allen, Chairman of Amcot. “We’re grateful for the hard work of so many who made this legislation a reality.”

Amcot also appreciates the permanent improvements to the tax code that reinforce the role of agricultural cooperatives and family farms. Predictable tax policy is essential to long-term investment and stability in rural America.

The OBBBA contains significant measures to support American agriculture. Amcot is grateful for the congressional leadership and industry advocacy organizations that made these improvements possible. Amcot especially appreciates the tireless work of the National Cotton Council of America and the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives in leading an unprecedented coordination of agricultural voices in this effort.

We look forward to continuing our work with policymakers to ensure the success of U.S. cotton growers.

Amcot is an association of America’s true, grower-owned cotton marketing cooperatives. Amcot member cooperatives are 100% owned by American cotton growers, focusing exclusively on marketing U.S. cotton globally. Amcot member companies are Calcot, Plains Cotton Cooperative Association (PCCA), Carolinas Cotton Growers Cooperative, and Staple Cotton Cooperative Association (Staplcotn).

Posted: July 11, 2025

Source: America’s Cotton Marketing Cooperatives (AMCOT)