AATCC Presents The Summer Workshop Series At AATCC Headquarters, Durham, N.C.

DURHAM, N.C. — July 11, 2025 — The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) is pleased to announce a series of in-person workshops designed to expand your knowledge and enhance your skills in essential areas of the textile industry.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or new to the field, AATCC workshops offer valuable learning, networking opportunities, and practical tools to improve your work. Discounted registration rates are available for AATCC individual and corporate members. Early registration is encouraged, as space is limited for all workshops.

All workshops will be held at AATCC Headquarters, located at 1 Davis Drive, Durham, NC.

Summer AATCC Workshops:

Color Management Workshop

Hear world-renowned color experts discuss color principles, lighting effects, implementing a digital color program, and much more. Ask all your color questions and participate in small-group sessions. This workshop is ideal for merchandisers, retailers, manufacturers, product developers, color approval managers, and designers. This event will take place on July 22-23, 2025. Details and information can be found at www.aatcc.org/cmw/

Mastering Textile Specifications Workshop

Learn the value of quality assurance and dependable testing for customer satisfaction and legal protection. You may never set foot in a lab, but the claims you make, requirements you set, or reports you approve of are important components of textile testing. Become adept at interpreting test results and making acceptance decisions. Develop a more efficient, effective supply chain. Register today to attend AATCC’s Mastering Textile Specifications Workshop on August 5-6, 2025. Early registration ends July 22! Details and information can be found at www.aatcc.org/ttws/

Textile Testing Workshop

If you are responsible for product evaluation, specifications, and quality control for apparel and textile materials, AATCC’s Textile Testing Workshop is a must for you. You will learn how to properly perform tests and interpret results for multiple frequently used textile methods and procedures. AATCC staff will guide you through discussion, demonstration, and hands-on participation. Take your textile testing knowledge to the next level—join September 9-10, 2025! Early registration ends August 26! Details and information can be found at www.aatcc.org/ttw/

Fabricating the Future Conference

October 5-7, 2025 | The Westin Savannah Harbor | Savannah, GA, USA

AATCC and SEAMS, have joined forces to present Fabricating the Future: AATCC and SEAMS 2025 Annual Conference, an inaugural event taking place October 5-7, 2025, at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Georgia. This dynamic conference will bring together leaders and professionals from across the textile and apparel supply chain to explore the latest advancements, share insights, and collaborate on shaping the future of the industry. The three-day event promises exceptional content, valuable networking opportunities, and engaging activities from morning to evening, including the popular Annual SEAMS Golf Tournament on the resort’s 18-hole PGA Championship Golf Course, a scenic Savannah River dinner cruise, comprehensive tabletop exhibits, and an exciting after-party with karaoke. Keynote speaker Kimberly Glas, President & CEO of NCTO, will present on Monday, October 6, 2025, addressing the latest legislative and trade updates from Washington, D.C. Set in one of the South’s most charming and historic cities, Savannah provides the perfect destination for attendees to bring their families for an unforgettable experience. Early registration ends August 29!

Details and information can be found at www.aatcc.org/annual-conference/

Other Conferences

Inkspired: Innovations in Textile Printing Conference

November 5-6, 2025 | StateView Hotel | Raleigh, NC, USA

As the textile printing industry continues to evolve with groundbreaking technological innovations and increasing sustainability demands, the upcoming “Inkspired: Innovations in Textile Printing Conference” will bring together industry leaders, researchers, innovators, and technology experts to showcase the latest advancements transforming the sector. This premier AATCC event will address the complex challenges and opportunities in sustainable printing practices, cutting-edge digital technologies, and innovative business applications across the textile printing value chain.

Details and information can be found at www.aatcc.org/printing25/.

Posted: July 11, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)