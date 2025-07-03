AATCC Foundation: New Funding Available For Textile Research

DURHAM, N.C., — July 3, 2025 — The AATCC Foundation Student Research Support Grant Program provides financial assistance for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing textile-related projects. Students may submit proposals now for funding to be awarded January 2026. Applications must be submitted by October 1, 2025, to be considered.

The application is a simple online form including a description of the proposed project and the student’s resume. Please note that the applicant’s major professor or advisor is encouraged to write a supporting cover letter that addresses the importance of the problem or implications of the research and the student’s ability to conduct the proposed research.

Priority is given to research related to test method development, evaluation of textile performance in actual use situations, and correlations between these two. Grants range from $500 to $4,000. Grant recipients may also request an additional reimbursement of up to $500 for travel and/or registration to present the research project at a technical conference. Additional guidelines, application, and submission details are available on the AATCC Foundation webpage.

AATCC Foundation requests the faculty advisor and student to complete the Student Research Support Project Report Form shortly after the project has been completed, but no later than December 31; this form should be sent to India Hansen.

Funding decisions are made by a panel of academic and industry professionals from across the textile industry. Previously selected projects have ranged from tissue engineering to digital printing. As AATCC’s mission states, the aim is to “empower an innovative, informed, and sustainable future.” AATCC Foundation grants can do this by supporting and sharing a broad spectrum of textile research.

Source: AATCC Foundation, Inc.