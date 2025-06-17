ViceVersa is Online: The Product Development Proposals For Filo64

BIELLA, Italy — June 11, 2025 — It’s time to fully unveil Vice-Versa: the video portraying the product development proposals carried out for the 64th edition of Filo by Rossano Bisio (Fabric Designer) is now available online on the Exhibition’s website.

Paolo Monfermoso, manager of Filo, states: “The online release of the product development proposals has always been a key event for the textile professionals who look to Filo as the reference Exhibition for yarns and textile materials. Since the last edition, we have chosen to increasingly highlight the technical aspects and contents of our creative proposals, responding to Filo’s essential mission: offering companies effective and feasible suggestions to develop truly innovative textile ideas.

Obviously, for Vice-Versa too, technical quality is never detached from a high aesthetic content, firs of all from the one of textile proposals, and secondly from the video itself that brings them together, in our intentions a “little big movie” that will accompany us until the 64th edition of Filo in September.”

According to Monfermoso: “The main innovative element of the 64th edition of Filo – the new location in Hall 14 of Fiera Milano Rho – will also have an impact on the creative proposals. The space reserved to them will be enlarged and it will build a coherent path of product developments, starting from the suggestions of Vice-Versa to reach exhibitors’ collections and to conclude then with the collection of fabric samples made by Filo, named “Made in Filo” from September onwards.

Basically, through Vice-Versa we are proposing the starting point for a creative path that we will travel together: we as Filo’s organisers, our exhibitors and their customers, all the way along the supply chain that will have the end-products as its point of arrival. It is a journey that we can start to imagine from today. Meanwhile, enjoy the video!”.

Rossano Bisio, the Fabric Designer who carried out product development proposals for Filo, explains the stylistic content of Vice-Versa: “Through Vice-Versa, we decided to expand the aesthetic and functional language of textile and fashion industry by offering a vision where traditional elements merge with innovative ones.” According to Bisio: “Vice-Versa delivers the message of a deep change in the way fashion, design and textiles are conceived.

Using concepts such as the “reversal” of styles, formal wear meets casual elements, and avant-garde fabrics are combined with traditional techniques. From a technical point of view, this “reversal” was already clear in yarns’ processing, mixing shiny/opaque, soft hand/crépe and coarse/fine elements. The project tells a story where the past talks to the future, and the conceptual laboratory, declined in the ideal creative spaces of Aesthetic Lab, Luxury Lab and Innovation Lab, emphasises how innovation becomes the engine of aesthetic and ethical change: from the use of sustainable fibres to digital technologies and production processes with a lower environmental impact.

All this moves away from a showy and ostentatious luxury to introduce a form of plain, responsible, but also exciting elegance, where the real value lies in the quality of the materials, the artisanry and an effective ethical commitment.”

The 64th edition of Filo will be held on the 23rd and the 24th of September 2025 at Fiera Milano Rho – Hall 14.

Vice-Versa is available on www.filo.it.

Posted: June 17, 2025

Source: FILO