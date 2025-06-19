The Vietnam International Trade Fair For Apparel, Textiles And Textile Technologies 2026 (VIATT): Expanded Halls, New Product Zones — Unlocks Broader Opportunities

HO CHI MINH CITY — June 19, 2025 — The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) is poised to return to the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) from 26 to 28 February 2026. Building on its second edition’s nearly 13% exhibitor growth, next year’s show floor will expand by 20%, from 15,000 to 18,000 sqm and cover the full area of Halls A and B. This includes new dedicated zones for apparel, fashion accessories, and textile chemicals and dyes, with the strategic growth underscoring Vietnam’s emergence as a vertically and horizontally integrated textile powerhouse.

Despite recent business challenges, the global industry still considers Vietnam a strategic, long-term market. The country’s signing of 17 new generation free trade agreements (FTAs) has further fuelled market and export diversification[1], positioning VIATT as a pivotal platform for varied industry players to capitalise on Vietnam’s dynamic business landscape and foster international collaboration.

Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, emphasised VIATT’s significance: “VIATT’s second edition marked a 30% increase in buyers’ internationality and a 10% rise in buyers overall, signifying the fair’s crucial role in advancing Vietnam’s textile industry. Next year’s expanded showcase and its trend-focused approach will enable suppliers across the textile spectrum, within fashion, home, and technical segments, to connect with leading global brands, supporting Vietnam’s shift from volume-driven exports to value-led innovative and sustainable manufacturing.”

VIATT 2026 will further solidify its position as Southeast Asia’s premier sourcing event by introducing specialised trend forums, sustainable textile showcases, and designer fashion shows. A key highlight will be the return of the Econogy Hub, dedicated to eco-friendly materials, sustainable production, and certification. Aligning with Vietnam’s goal of establishing a closed-loop textile economy by 2050, the platform spotlights innovations such as organic fibres, recycled synthetics, and low-impact dyeing technologies.

Complementing its sustainability initiatives, the fair will continue the development of its Innovation & Digital Solution Zone. This zone features cutting-edge technologies that optimise design, production, and supply chain management – from AI-driven prototyping to automation systems. These solutions empower Vietnam’s textile sector to upgrade operations and harness new market opportunities.

Apparel Fabrics & Fashion: sustainable growth engine

Vietnam is a powerhouse in the textile and garment sector, generating over USD 44 billion in 2024 and targeting USD 48 billion this year[2], with apparel textile manufacturers now prioritising sustainable fibres, innovative fabrics, and design-driven finished products. In line with this transformation, VIATT 2026 will expand its offering to finished apparel products to better serve fashion designers, as well as garment manufacturers. The category is set to include the debut Fashion Label Zone, showcasing boutique fashion houses, while the fair will also introduce a dedicated Fashion Accessories Zone for bags, footwear, jewellery, and more, likely to appeal to brands such as Tory Burch and Zara, notable buyers in the previous edition.

VIATT 2025 attracted other global brand buyers including American Eagle, Callaway, Club Monaco, Decathlon, J.Crew, Lululemon, M&S, Nike, Puma, Target, and Wacoal. Meanwhile, Southeast Asian buyers took advantage of the international products on offer. Reflecting on the region’s fashion potential, Mr Bao Jia Cheng from Shaoxing Sunsmile Textile Co Ltd, exhibiting at VIATT 2025, said: “We have brought fashion embroidery fabrics and polyester embroidery yarns, predominantly for stylish women’s wear. Southeast Asia is undoubtedly a key focal point for the future evolution of Asia-Pacific’s economy, and I regard this exhibition as a crucial avenue for penetrating the Southeast Asian market. l’ve seen a promising visitor flow and good quality customers, and notably met interested parties from Vietnam, Thailand, lndia, and other parts of the region.

Home & Contract Textiles: riding the urbanization wave

Vietnam’s home textile market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising disposable income, urbanisation, and changing consumer preferences. The market is projected to grow from around USD 3 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 4 billion by 2030[3]. With many exhibitors at the fair aiming to leverage this growth, key product categories include bedding, bath linen, table linen, curtains, upholstery fabrics, and decorative textiles. The demand for these fabrics has drawn notable buyers such as IKEA, Muji, and Novotel to VIATT 2025.

Building on this momentum, the 2026 edition will feature enhanced displays of finished textile products for contract and residential applications, ranging from luxury bedding and curtains to contract-grade textiles for hotels and homes. Mr Dennis Macharia, Sourcing – Home Textiles China from Maaron International Procurements, remarked when sourcing at last year’s fair: “We are a home textiles company managing American clients’ orders in China. There have been promising leads, especially Chinese suppliers who have already opened a good number of factories in Vietnam, and in India, Myanmar, and Indonesia. I have already found OEKO-TEX and BSCI certified suppliers at VIATT 2025, which are very important for our clients.”

Additionally, VIATT’s Econogy Check provides independent confirmation of eco-credentials, saving buyers time and resources while building trust across the supply chain. Exhibitors who pass the Check will be featured in the online directory, Econogy Finder, which helps buyers more easily identify exhibitors with sustainability certifications.

Technical Textiles & Technologies: innovation frontier

Driven by economic growth, adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and supportive government policies, the global technical textiles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2032, reaching over USD 390 billion by 2032[4]. Key segments include Clothtech (clothing), Indutech (industrial), Mobiltech (automotive), Medtech (medical textiles), Protech (protective wear), and smart textiles with moisture-wicking or UV-protection properties, many of which have been exhibited at the fair. Set to extend its technical scope, VIATT 2026 will introduce a dedicated Textile Chemicals & Dyes Zone, featuring additives for chemical recycling, fibre production, finishing & coating, pre-treatment, and weaving & knitting preparation; chemical dyes and pigments; and more.

The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE). For more details on this fair, please visit www.viatt.com.vn or contact viatt@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com.

VIATT 2026 will be held from February 26 – 28, 2026.

