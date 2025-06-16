Textiles Recycling Expo Makes Successful Debut In Brussels 

BRUSSELS — June 12, 2025 — The first Textiles Recycling Expo took place in Brussels on 4-5 June 2025 and has been heralded as a landmark gathering for the industry, bringing together key stakeholders and promoting discussion, collaboration and innovation.

The event attracted 126 exhibitors and 3,336 visitors from 67 countries, making it the largest ever meeting focused on textiles recycling. The audience came from across Europe and beyond, with 12% travelling from Africa, Asia and America.

Attendees represented the complete supply chain, from major waste management organisations and pioneering recyclers through to textile manufacturers and leading clothing and retail brands. The latter included sustainability specialists from companies such as Aldi, Burberry, C&A, Chanel, Decathlon, Diesel, Gucci, H&M, Hermes, Ikea, Lidl, M&S, Nike, Oxfam, Patagonia, Primark, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, Uniqlo and Zara. With leading brands, innovators, and policymakers converging under one roof, the expo emphasized the need for collaborative action to promote sustainability, adopt effective recycling technologies, and build a circular economy.

Aurel Ciobanu-Dordea, Director for Circular Economy at the European Commission, gave the opening presentation and remarked on both the energy of the event and the impressive technologies on display. The buzz at the expo was reflected in numerous comments on LinkedIn and social media, including attendees describing it as “bustling, energetic and full of momentum”, and as “a breakthrough week for circular fashion”.

Event Manager, Zied Chetoui said: “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the first-ever Textiles Recycling Expo. The enthusiastic participation certainly demonstrates the industry’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. This event has undoubtedly laid a strong foundation for the future of textile recycling and set a high standard for what we can achieve together.”

The exhibition featured a global array of suppliers of cutting-edge technologies and services to increase textiles recycling rates. Highlights included live demonstrations of innovative sorting systems by Valvan and NewRetex.

Another popular feature was the conference theatre, which was packed out throughout the two-day event. More than 50 expert speakers discussed the latest developments in regulations, technologies, recycling projects and practical ways to increase waste recovery rates.

The exhibition benefited from the widespread support of key industry associations, organisations and consortia, including ReHubs, EURATEX, Accelerating Circularity, Fedustria, Denim Deal, EuRIC and the Textile Recycling Association. Several took part in the expo’s Industry Alliance Hub, which provided a lively meeting place for promoting discussion and collaboration.

The Textiles Recycling Expo has not only highlighted the critical importance of recycling in the textile sector but also inspired new collaborations and initiatives aimed at creating a more sustainable future and truly reflects the exciting momentum that is building for the industry

The next Textiles Recycling Expo will take place in Charlotte, NC, USA on 29-30 April 2026, and the European event will return to Brussels Expo on 24-25 June 2026. Spaces at both exhibitions are already filling up fast.

Textiles Recycling Expo USA: https://events.amiplastics.com/textiles-recycling-expo-usa

Textiles Recycling Expo Europe: https://events.amiplastics.com/textiles-recycling-expo

Source: AMI