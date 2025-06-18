Space Application For ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026 Opens

SINGAPORE — June 18, 2025 — Space application for ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026 officially opens today. The exhibition is scheduled to take place from 20 to 24 November 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai). Interested exhibitors are encouraged to submit their applications via the official website, www.itmaasia.com, before the closing date of 24 March 2026.

As Asia’s leading business platform for textile machinery, the 10th combined edition of ITMA ASIA + CITME will continue to drive progress and facilitate collaborations across the industry. Leading textile machinery manufacturers are expected to showcase their latest technologies, with exhibits spanning the entire textile manufacturing value chain.

A strong emphasis will be placed on advanced technologies, sustainable processes and automation, offering participants a dynamic platform to explore the latest trends in sustainability and digital transformation.

The previous exhibition in 2024 was a success, grossing 160,000 square metres and featuring more than 1,700 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions. Numerous local and international brands staged product launches that were well received by visitors.

The exhibition attracted visitorship of around 90,000 from 111 countries and regions over five days. It also received strong domestic support, drawing visitors from all 31 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions across China.

According to the show owners – CEMATEX, the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China International Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC) – many exhibitors have already expressed strong expectations for the 2026 event.

ITMA ASIA + CITME is organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co., Ltd and co-organised by ITMA Services. Japan Textile Machinery Association is a special partner of the show.

Posted: June 18, 2025

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT TEX, CTMA & CIEC