Linea Studio And LEMA Debut First US Flagship Store In Design District

MIAMI, FL — June 5, 2025 — Linea Studio proudly debuted LEMA’s first US flagship store in Miami’s Design District. Located in the premier design hub of Miami at 4141 NE 2nd Ave Unit 103, the 2,456 square foot showroom houses Italian furniture that coincides with their design philosophy that goes beyond aesthetics and functionality. LEMA prides themselves on being focused on redefining the concept of living. This new location introduces artisanal craftsmanship, their contributions to the design industry, and their continuous pursuit of perfection to South Florida.

The dazzling Miami evening set the stage for a celebration infused with the elegance of Italian design. Guests experienced a night of luxury with red carpet photo moments, Italian-inspired signature cocktails, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting, signifying the arrival of LEMA to the U.S.. The evening also included a special appearance by internationally renowned architect Carlo Colombo, and LEMA executives Angelo Meroni and Diego Romano; further adding distinction to the milestone moment in LEMA’s legacy.

“Today, Lema begins a new chapter, embracing a vision that places the home at the center of everyday life; an environment that fosters a genuine and emotional connection with those who inhabit it”, said Angelo Meroni, President of Lema. “Over the past months, we have embarked on an important evolution, staying true to our roots while pushing boundaries. With A++ leading our artistic direction and a renewed international drive, reflected in our latest openings, Lema, now in its fourth generation, continues to bridge innovation and tradition, strengthening its presence in the world of contemporary design with an increasingly global and distinctive approach”.

At the heart of LEMA’s new journey is a design philosophy that goes beyond aesthetics and functionality. Each piece of furniture becomes an emotional vessel, establishing a genuine connection with the surrounding space. This year’s new proposals embody this vision through harmonious forms, refined materials, and a sophisticated colour palette, where every detail is meticulously crafted to convey balance and well-being.

“Bringing LEMA’s first U.S. flagship to the Miami Design District is an incredible milestone,” says Erika Naranjo, Founder & CEO of Linea Studio, “not only for Linea Studio, but for the world of design in South Florida. LEMA represents the very best of Italian craftsmanship and innovation, and this new showroom is a celebration of that legacy. We’re proud to create a space that invites designers, architects, and design enthusiasts alike to experience a new standard of luxury living.”

Building on the legacy of the legendary collection that marked the beginning of LEMA’s story, the brand continually advances its modular systems, reinforcing its reputation for timeless Italian craftsmanship. LEMA’s systems are renowned for their ability to define and organize spaces with stylistic coherence and complete compositional freedom. Designed with a deep understanding of contemporary living, these bespoke modular systems furnish not only the living room but also other environments throughout the home, from bedrooms to offices to transitional spaces.

LEMA embarked on a new journey, bringing their expertise in Italian furniture craftsmanship to Miami in a celebration that cultivates their dedication to both style and innovation.

Posted: June 9, 2025

Source: LEMA