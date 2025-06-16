Embraer Recognizes Hexcel As Preferred Supplier In The Category Of Standards And Materials: 50 Years Of Supply Celebrated At Paris Air Show

PARIS — June 16, 2025 — Hexcel Corporation, a global supplier of advanced composite materials, celebrated 50 years of supply to Embraer during a celebration at the Paris Air Show, marked by the signing of a preferred supplier agreement for composite raw materials. This milestone underscores the enduring collaboration and mutual commitment to innovation and excellence in aerospace technology.

“We are honored to celebrate 50 years of supply to Embraer, a relationship that has been built on trust, innovation, and shared vision,” said Tom Gentile, Chairman, President and CEO of Hexcel, during a ceremony at the 55th International Paris Air Show. “Hexcel’s advanced composite materials have been integral to the performance and efficiency of Embraer’s aircraft, and we look forward to continuing this journey together.”

“Hexcel has been a key partner in our mission to deliver our aircraft with safety first and quality always,” added Roberto Chaves, Executive Vice-President of Global Procurement & Supply Chain of Embraer. “Their commitment to quality, collaboration and innovation has contributed to the sustainable growth of our businesses. We are excited to recognize Hexcel as a preferred supplier. Through this partnership, we are shaping the future of the aerospace industry.”

Hexcel has been a longstanding provider of a range of advanced composite materials to Embraer, including prepregs, engineered core, and advanced structures. These materials are used in various Embraer aircraft platforms, such as the C-390 military transport, the E-Jet E2 family of narrowbody regional aircraft, and the Phenom 300 business jet.

Hexcel’s history with Embraer is marked by numerous achievements, including the recent recognition as Supplier of the Year in the Standards & Materials Category. This award is a testament to Hexcel’s dedication to delivering high-quality materials and exceptional service.

As both companies celebrated 50 years of collaboration, they reaffirmed their commitment to advancing aerospace technology and creating a sustainable future for the industry through future development and demonstration programs.

“We have had fantastic record of collaboration and excellence over the last 50 years,” concluded Gentile. “Hexcel’s vertically integrated supply chain, global manufacturing expertise, and world-class composites technologies have enhanced the performance and reliability of Embraer’s aircraft, and our commitment is to help Embraer advance the future of aviation for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Posted: June 16, 2025

Source: Hexcel Corporation