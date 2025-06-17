Cotton Incorporated Unveils Reimagined CottonWorks Platform

CARY, N.C. — June 17, 2025 — Cotton Incorporated today announced the launch of a reimagined CottonWorks™ website, an ambitious digital transformation designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s global textile professionals across every stage of the value chain. The new platform is more than a redesign – it is an intuitive, fashion-forward platform built to support compliance, product development, sourcing, and education across the textile industry.

“In today’s landscape, companies continue to evolve the way they do business, and so do we,” said Mark Messura, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain Marketing at Cotton Incorporated. “Today’s professionals are working in a very different environment than they were even just a few years ago. With fewer companies sending teams to mills or factories, opportunities for learning and training have become more limited. They need more than training. They need reliable, in-depth knowledge that helps them tackle challenges like compliance and product development. Our research shows they want trustworthy resources at their fingertips, and this relaunch is a direct response to those changing needs.”

The new site debuted on a global stage at Cotton ConneXions – Where Innovation Meets Opportunity, Cotton Incorporated’s industry event hosted in Hong Kong in May. More than 255 attendees from 124 companies across 12 countries received a first glimpse of the new fashion-forward, digital platform.

“The newly launched CottonWorks site is a comprehensive resource for anyone in the apparel industry,” said Doug Tepper, vice president, Sourcing, Quality, Compliance & ESG at J.Jill. “Thank you for providing such a tremendous amount of relevant, valuable information and educational tools all in one, easy to navigate, website.”

Grounded in industry research that revealed a growing need for flexible, digital-first tools, the new CottonWorks learning hub reflects how modern professionals now learn, connect, and create. Seeking trend insights, marketing support, and digital product creation as top priorities, along with practical tools including enhanced virtual learning, 3D fabric files, technical specifications and compliance materials, CottonWorks is newly poised to deliver accessible, actionable tools to product developers, designers, sourcing leaders and marketers.

“The new CottonWorks site is a fantastic leap forward,” said Gurvinder Malhotra, vice president, Global Raw Materials at Alo. “The refreshed design is not only visually striking but also significantly enhances the user experience. The streamlined navigation, improved search functionality, and mobile responsiveness make it easier than ever for users to access the wealth of resources CottonWorks offers. It’s clear that a lot of thought went into making the site more intuitive and engaging for today’s professionals in the textile and apparel industries. It’s a major step forward in supporting innovation and sustainability in the textile industry and a valuable resource for anyone working with cotton.”

Key features of CottonWorks include:

A personalized user dashboard to bookmark favorite content and streamline workflow.

A refreshed Learning Hub with on-demand educational videos and tutorials.

Downloadable digital fabrics, compliance guides and supplier directories.

Expanded content on trend forecasting, traceability, circularity and recycling.

Designed to centralize knowledge and continue to serve as the leading industry platform for cotton-rich knowledge, tools and resources, CottonWorks equips professionals with a trusted platform to thrive in today’s fast-moving global marketplace. For more information, visit CottonWorks.com.

Posted: June 17, 2025

Source: Cotton Incorporated