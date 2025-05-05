Kornit Digital And Gooten Expand Access To Kornit’s Global Fulfillment Network For On-Demand Production 

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel — May 5, 2025 — Kornit Digital LTD. (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, today announced that Gooten, a leading print-on-demand fulfillment and technology company, has integrated with Kornit’s Global Fulfillment Network (GFN). The collaboration further expands brand access to Kornit’s unmatched production capabilities at over 250 locations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, transforming how brands of all sizes manage, scale, and grow their businesses globally.

Through this integration, brands using the Gooten platform can now tap into Kornit’s trusted network of on-demand production partners—already utilized by several leading marketplaces and platforms—to deliver high-quality printed textile products with agility, speed, and local fulfillment alongside Gooten’s extended product catalog.

“Our partnership with Gooten is another step in expanding access to Kornit’s on-demand global infrastructure,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “Gooten joins a growing list of e-commerce and enablement platforms that connect to our network, enabling their customers to deliver quality, speed, and sustainable production at scale—all while maintaining the agility needed to win in today’s market.”

Key benefits of the solution for brands include:

Expertise and Quality at Scale: Kornit and Gooten combine deep expertise in textile printing, production excellence, and e-commerce connectivity, providing brands with retail quality across a wide range of products.

Global Reach, Local Production : Gooten users gain access to Kornit's 250+ production locations worldwide—delivering consistent quality with fast, local fulfillment.

Simple, Seamless Connectivity: Integration between platforms means brands can onboard in just minutes, accessing a combined global catalog backed by expert guidance to activate on-demand operations without needing to manage complex logistics.

Sustainable Growth: As long-standing, sustainability-driven companies, Kornit and Gooten are empowering brands to embrace a more responsible on-demand production model that reduces waste and inventory risks while meeting demand.

Increased Revenues: Enabling brands to unlock new apparel revenue streams, expand into new markets, and leverage Kornit's exceptional production capacity to fuel growth at every stage of their business.

“Kornit has always been a leader in the print-on-demand industry, and it’s an honor to collaborate with their team to provide a unique solution to global e-commerce brands,” said Maddy Alcala, President of Gooten. “By partnering with Kornit, the Gooten catalog, and global production reach expands significantly — empowering brands to create and sell anywhere backed by a single platform that delivers at scale”

This announcement reflects Kornit’s continued commitment to powering the digital transformation of fashion and lifestyle products, providing the world’s most reliable, agile, and sustainable fulfillment infrastructure to partners, platforms, and brands around the globe.

“Consumer expectations on choice, quality, and delivery times have never been greater; Kornit satisfies these needs by expediting the delivery of printed textiles and apparel with consistent quality from the most optimal local production facility in our Global Fulfillment Network,” said Chris Govier, Executive Vice President Strategic Growth and Marketing at Kornit Digital. “This agreement allows the brands on the Gooten platform to accelerate their time to market with zero inventory costs, that’s a huge win for brands, no matter what their growth stage.”

Posted: May 5, 2025

Source: Kornit Digital