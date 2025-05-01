Innovative Sustainable Fashion Leader Liz Hershfield Named CCI Executive Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. — May 1, 2025 — Fashion industry veteran and sustainability expert Liz Hershfield will lead Cotton Council International (CCI), the export promotion arm of the National Cotton Council of America (NCC), as its new Executive Director. Hershfield succeeds Bruce Atherley, who retired at the end of March.

“Strong leadership and innovative strategies are essential to maintaining U.S. cotton’s competitive edge,” NCC President & CEO Gary Adams said. “Liz is well poised to enhance COTTON USA™ programs by communicating U.S. cotton’s benefits, giving U.S. cotton growers more opportunities to thrive in the complex global market.”

Hershfield’s specialized expertise in sustainability, global sourcing, product development and end-to-end supply chain strategy, alongside extensive experience with U.S. cotton, will advance CCI in leading the world to cotton’s next level through its COTTON USA™ brand and help drive global U.S. cotton initiatives.

“There’s never been a more important time to champion U.S. cotton,” Hershfield said. “U.S. cotton has an incredible story to tell—rooted in quality, innovation and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, underscored by trust earned through reliable COTTON USA™ partnerships.

I’m honored to join the talented team at CCI to bolster growth in demand and preference for U.S. cotton across the global textile supply chain.”

Throughout her distinguished career, Hershfield has spearheaded supply chain and sustainability initiatives for globally established brands such as J.Crew, Madewell and Gap Inc. She also founded Green-ish, a consultancy that helps businesses navigate the complexities of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and supply chain management.

Her contributions to sustainable fashion have earned her widespread recognition, including the prestigious Textile Exchange Ryan Young Climate+ Award for her pioneering regenerative cotton program supporting U.S. cotton farmers. Hershfield was also honored with The Lead’s “The Direct 60” award and named to the Rivet 50 Index for her leadership in the denim industry.

In her new role as CCI Executive Director, Hershfield will leverage her vast experience with U.S. cotton and her proven track record in sustainable fashion and supply chain management to globally elevate “The COTTON USA™ Difference” of superior U.S. cotton plus unrivalled partnership across the global textile supply chain.

Posted: May 1, 2025

Source: Cotton Council International (CCI)