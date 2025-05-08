Destination Porto, Portugal For The 93rd Textile Institute World Conference

MANCHESTER, UK — May 8, 2025 — The 93rd Textile Institute World Conference (TIWC 2025) will take place at the Porto Palácio Hotel and Spa in Porto, Portugal, from October 7-10 2025.

Fibre to Future – Transforming Fashion and Textiles through Sustainability, is the theme of this unmissable event which will explore how sustainability and digitalisation are reshaping the industry – from fibre production and manufacturing to consumer use and end-of-life solutions.

The fast-emerging new approaches to addressing sustainability challenges and the digital technologies that are now enhancing efficiency and transparency will be fully explored over the four-day programme, with insights from leading academics, industry experts and policymakers. Actionable strategies for reducing environmental impact, minimising waste, and embracing zero-carbon solutions in line with global sustainability goals will be highlighted.

“A key aim of the TWIC is to foster collaboration between industry and academia, creating a shared vision for a sustainable and digital future in textiles,” says Textile Institute CEO Stephanie Dick. “This year’s conference is hosted by AQUITEX, an established Portuguese specialist in the development of chemicals and auxiliaries for the textile industry – the first time a company has hosted the event. Join us in shaping the next chapter of the textile industry and be a part of the global conversation on sustainability and innovation.”

Full details of the conference programme will be published shortly and invitation letters for visa applications will be provided where necessary. For more information contact senior events coordinator Robyn Ingham at ringham@textileinst.org.uk

Posted: May 8, 2025

Source: The Textile Institute