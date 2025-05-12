Apparel And Footwear Industry Responds To U.S.-China De-Escalation Deal On Tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — May 12, 2025 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association responds to today’s Joint Statement on U.S.-China Economic and Trade Meeting in Geneva, proclaiming a 90-day pause with U.S. tariffs reduced to 30 percent and China tariffs reduced to 10 percent beginning May 14.

“The 90-day pause is welcome and may temporarily help unstick the effective trade embargo that has been in place with respect to U.S./China trade since April 9. Sadly, the residual 30 percent tariff, stacked on top of the existing Section 301 and ‘most favored nation’ (MFN) tariffs, will still make for an expensive back to school and holiday season for most Americans. If freight rates spike due to the tariff-induced shipping disruptions — which will take months to unwind — we could see costs and prices creep up even further. What’s needed now is a long-term deal — not just with China but with all our trading partners — so we can predictably make long term trade, investment, and sourcing decisions,” said AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar.

Today’s news follows weeks of advocacy by AAFA and others urging de-escalation and deals and explaining how the current tariff policy does not support more U.S. manufacturing in our industry or the 3.5 million U.S. workers the industry currently employs. Access additional AAFA statements on tariffs over the past several months.

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)