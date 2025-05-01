Advanced Textiles Association® (ATA): Women In Textiles Go Big In The Big Apple

ROSEVILLE, MN — May 1, 2025 — ATA’s 7th annual Women in Textiles Summit took place March 31–April 2 where an engaging and dynamic event took place in New York City. 140 attendees gathered at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) for two full days of industry content, confidence building, networking, workshops and more.

A welcome reception kicked off the event to begin networking and provide a chance for over 80 first time attendees to get to know the group prior to programming. Shanya Scott from AATCC discussed her experience, “As a first-time attendee and as someone newer to the textile industry, it was a truly invaluable experience! The conference fostered intentional networking and deeper conversations throughout each day.”

FIT graciously hosted this event at their conference center in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan where attendees were greeted by emcee and presenter, Tina VanSteenbergen. Tina began with a session on “debunking the confidence myth” and the valuable perspective that confidence is a spectrum, and not something that can be turned on and off. The rest of the day’s sessions focused on a variety of topics such as sustainability, imposter syndrome and bridging the industry and academia gap. Samantha Marion, TVF, Inc. said, “[I] really enjoyed each session. I’ll be taking home so many new tools and friends.”

Industry sessions included a session on understanding 3D material creation from W.L. Gore & Associates Textile Engineer, Christina Rapa who reviewed benefits of 3D design software to enhance efficiency in prototyping and innovation. Jasmine Cox-Wade from the Textile Technology Center at Gaston College also led an update on sustainable practices and trends in textiles along with a spotlight series on how three companies in attendance are doing their part.

Other event highlights included workshops and tours provided by FIT such as working with their natural dye garden, weaving recycled materials and infusing scents into fabric. “[I] loved the FIT workshops [and] hands-on ways to learn more we don’t always have exposure to,” stated Lindsey Hynek from Lectra. Active networking discussions, student posters, lively receptions and more also filled the days and evenings with a variety of content creating ample movement and opportunities to connect.

Engaging with the next generation is also a crucial part of networking. With this, FIT students were able to join the conference and listen into sessions throughout the day and join discussions with attendees, giving them the chance to network as the future of textile professionals, “I really enjoyed the education panels and discussions, I also got a lot out of the networking and speaking to many strong and empowering women!” stated FIT student, Andie Zion.

Day two of programming began with a discussion on how to navigate competition into community and to establish healthy relationships with women in the workplace, asking the question—who is on your team? A panel later took place titled, “Beyond the Runway: Bridging Industry and Academia in Textiles.” This discussion included a recent graduate, textile professionals and FIT professor offering advice and guidance on how industry can connect and support students into their careers. Finally, FIT graduate, Nicole Meier, Director of Product Marketing at Pantone ended the day with the crucial message to trust your gut, because intuition is a superpower.

The summit opened and closed with a Word Cloud for attendees to assess how they felt going into and leaving the conference. Some popular words and phrases as the event concluded were, “community”, “Inspiration”, “confidence” and “connection.” Participants left with a sense of invigoration and motivation both professionally and personally. As stated by Shanya, “I was able to learn from so many women across sectors, generations, and years of experience. I recommend anyone attend who’s looking for comradery, guidance, and building connections with supportive women in the textile industry. Can’t wait for the next one!”

Women in Textiles Summit will be back in 2026! Stay tuned for an update on dates and location.

Posted: May 1, 2025

Source: Advanced Textiles Association® (ATA)