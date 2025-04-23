Premium Denim Brand Paige Joins The Cotton Lives On™ Recycling Programme

LONDON/DEVON, England — April 22, 2025 — The Cotton Lives On™ programme announces the participation of PAIGE, one of America’s leading denim brands, with a consumer-facing campaign encouraging the recycling of pre-loved jeans.

Launching on Earth Day, and running throughout Earth Month and beyond, the PAIGE X CLO initiative in the UK will be introduced through PAIGE’s retail stores in Duke of York Square, Chelsea London and Bicester Village in Oxfordshire. PAIGE is encouraging its customers to bring in their pre-loved denim for recycling through Cotton Lives On™ beginning Tuesday, April 22, with each denim item recycled receiving 20% off a new denim purchase.

Continuing throughout 2025, PAIGE X CLO invites consumers to turn their unwanted jeans into recycled cotton insulating material used in mattresses for people at risk of homelessness through the Cotton Lives On™ recycling programme. Branded PAIGE X CLO bins will be featured in-store, encouraging consumers to rethink the end-of-life for their cherished cotton-rich products.

“We are thrilled for PAIGE to join our UK cotton recycling programme, Cotton Lives On™” said Andrea Samber, Director, Consumer Marketing Brand Partnerships, Cotton Incorporated. “Earth Day is a perfect opportunity to highlight this initiative while encouraging PAIGE customers to join our efforts of keeping old cotton from landfill by turning their well-worn clothes into comfortable mattresses for those in need.”

“The Cotton Lives On™ initiative is a perfect platform to highlight our commitment to cotton sustainability,” said Lindsey Owens, Director, Omni Channel Marketing, PAIGE. ”We’ve participated in the initiative’s sister programme, Blue Jeans Go Green™, in our US stores for several years with great success, and we’re very excited to expand recycling to our customers in our UK stores through the Cotton Lives On™ programme, launching the week of April 22nd”.

PAIGE joins a growing collective of UK fashion brands and retailers already participating in the Cotton Lives On™ recycling programme including Charles Tyrwhitt, Hush, Whistles, Hobbs, Phase Eight, L’Estrange, Anthropologie, Bianca Saunders, Nexvision and ME+EM.

To date, the Cotton Lives On™ programme has collected almost 8,000kg of cotton in the UK and gifted over 100 roll mats. Each new roll mat contains 6.4kg of unwearable cotton, equivalent to 45 T-shirts. People around the UK at risk of homelessness and living in difficult conditions are given the mattresses as part of their first essential products package when moving to a hostel or as part of their new home kit once they have been found a more permanent place of residence.

The Cotton Lives On™ recycling programme’s purpose is simple. Its aim is to reduce landfill waste and extend the life of old cotton in a way that helps both people and our planet.

Posted: April 23, 2025

Source: The Cotton Lives On recycling program — created jointly by Cotton Council International and Cotton Incorporated