Filo64 At Fiera Milano Rho On September 23rd And 24th

BIELLA, ITALY — April 24, 2025 — The 64th edition of Filo lays another cornerstone: the Exhibition of Yarns and Fibers will take place on Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 September 2025 at Fiera Milano Rho – Hall 14.

The decision stems from the desire to further accelerate Filo’s growth and internationalization, and it is consistent among other things, with its recent membership in the IT EX Association, which brings together the most important Italian international fairs. To achieve these goals, the larger and more rational spaces of Fiera Milano Rho are certainly more suited to new needs.

In the search for better responding to the expectations and requests of exhibitors and visitors, the dates and the new location chosen by Filo further confirm the larger growth project of the Exhibition, also in view of an event that in 2026 will attract the interest of the public from all over the world: the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Paolo Monfermoso, manager of Filo, comments: “The dates of September 23 and 24 allow Filo to fit into the international trade fair calendar in the most suitable way for companies, respecting the timing of a sector that is upstream in the supply chain. The choice to bring the fair to Fiera Milano Rho also allows us to better respond to the needs of exhibitors and visitors, integrating perfectly into a week that sees exhibitions linked to many phases of the textile supply chain taking place in Milan, attracting numerous buyers from all over the world.”

Posted: April 24, 2025

Source: Filo