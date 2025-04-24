emtec`s Industry Networking For The Future Of Textile Measurement: Collaboration With Harrie Schoots

LEIPZIG, Germany — April 24, 2025 — emtec Electronic GmbH has been working closely for several months with Harrie Schoots, a seasoned expert in textile chemistry, dyeing, and finishing. He has been providing valuable insights and strengthening connections within the North American textile industry. With over 28 years of experience, he has played a key role in driving innovations in textile processing worldwide.

This collaboration marks a step toward bridging traditional textile expertise with modern measurement solutions, contributing to the ongoing transformation of the industry. As a Past President of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) (2020–2021) and current Board Member of the Synthetic Yarn and Fabric Association (SYFA), Schoots has built a reputation as a forward-thinking industry leader. His career has spanned a wide range of roles, from working as a shift dyer in the wake of NAFTA to developing innovative chemical applications for global suppliers. His deep understanding of textile manufacturing, combined with his global network, continues to drive industry advancements. His expertise spans the development of new textile applications, process optimizations, and functional fabric improvements.

“With Harrie Schoots, emtec not only gained an expert but a true partner with vision. His passion for innovation and international experience brings not only technical value to our team but also valuable insight from hands-on experience and global industry perspective. We’re truly looking forward to the next steps together.” says Alexander Grüner, Global Development Manager from emtec with a view to further projects. Schoots comments on the collaboration: “Building strong relationships within the textile industry has always been my focus. I am pleased to work with emtec and contribute to bridging the gap between cutting-edge measurement solutions and the industry’s evolving needs.”

One of the latest advancements in textile measurement is the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer, a cutting-edge solution for digitizing the assessment of fabric hand-feel. Traditionally, properties such as softness, smoothness, and flexibility have been difficult to quantify objectively. The TSA enables precise, repeatable measurements, allowing manufacturers and brands to make data-driven decisions and ensure consistent product quality. Commenting on this technological leap, Harrie Schoots stated: “As someone who participated in the commercialization of the digitized CIELab color measurement system, I see this as the next big thing! Measuring and digitizing how a fabric feels has always been one of the greatest challenges in our industry. Imagine the impact a digitized haptics system can have—optimizing time, energy, resources, and costs. This will be one of the most significant advancements in decades. One day, consumers may even discuss hand-feel variables just as they do with color today!”

