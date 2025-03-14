Call for Presentations: AATCC Textile Printing Conference 2025

DURHAM, N.C. — March 13, 2025 — Presentation topics are now being accepted for the AATCC Inkspired: Innovations in Textile Printing Conference. The event will be held in Fall 2025 in Raleigh, N.C. This conference is dedicated to the latest advancements and sustainable practices in the printing industry. AATCC invites presentation submissions related to innovations in textile printing focused on the topic areas listed below.

Sustainability

Sustainable Ink Formulations;

Eco-Friendly Materials;

Eco-Friendly Printing Practices; and

Life Cycle Assessment.

Technology Innovation

Advancements in Printhead Technology;

Ink Chemistry;

Printer Hardware Solution;

Preparation & Finishing Technology;

Digital Dyeing & Two-Sided Printing;

Bio-based Inks & Chemistry; and

Smart Textiles

Applications, Design & Business Model

Trends in Fabrics & Color for Printed Textiles;

AI & Surface Pattern Design;

Innovative Business & Product Applications;

Unique Design Opportunities for Apparel & Interiors;

Industry Case Studies; and

Process Improvements.

Oral presentations should be seminar style (30 minutes in length), and your proposal must be in English. Presenters are not required to be members of AATCC and there are no fees attached to submitting a proposal.

Interested individuals can download the abstract submission form and submit it to Matt Brannan by May 1, 2025. The conference development team will review all abstracts and notify submitters of their status. Presenters receive complimentary registration to attend the conference. Accommodation and travel expenses are the responsibility of the presenter.

Source: AATCC