AATCC Accepting Submissions To The NEW 2025 Concept 2 Consumer (C2C) Student Competition

DURHAM, N.C. — February 13, 2025 — AATCC is still accepting submissions to the NEW 2025 Concept 2 Consumer Design & Merchandising Student Competition. The popular design and merchandising competitions have now been combined into one to allow students to better showcase their full range of skills.

Textile students are tasked with designing and merchandising an apparel collection based on the 2025 competition theme, “Creating Comfort: Waterway-Conscious Casual Apparel”. This theme aims to tackle issues regarding sustainability as many current textile items marketed as “comfortable” have a high ecological impact on waterways through microfiber shed, low tolerance to repeat laundering, and high-water usage during production. The industry relevant theme challenges students to think about how choices made early in the design and merchandising processes can reduce the environmental footprint of apparel.

To support and educate the students on competition related topics, AATCC is proud to offer webinars on topics such as textile testing, fiber fragments, low-impact textile production methods, and professional development. An official schedule of competition affiliated events can be found on the competition website.

The competition is open to all undergraduate and graduate students around the globe. Participants must be an AATCC student member to enter and AATCC memberships must be purchased prior to April 21, 2025, to be eligible. Only one entry per student per AATCC competition per year is permitted and entries are due April 23, 2025.

Awards

The first-place prize will be awarded US $2,000 from AATCC, US $300 from Farhan Patel, US $150 from VV Hanwei Su, and a Color Atlas by Archroma® Mini Edition.

The second-place prize will be awarded US $1,500 from AATCC, US $200 from Farhan Patel, US $100 from VV Hanwei Su, and a Color Atlas by Archroma® Mini Edition.

The third-place prize will be awarded US $500 from AATCC, US $100 from Farhan Patel, US $50 from VV Hanwei Su, and a Color Atlas by Archroma® Mini Edition. All winners will receive one (1) free year of AATCC membership.

Entries will be judged based on content, creativity, completeness, thoroughness, and presentation of poster. Winners will be announced in May 2025.

Sponsors

The sponsors for the 2025 Concept 2 Consumer Design & Merchandising Student Competition are Farhan Patel, VV Hanwei Su of Maison De Hoe, and Archroma.

Farhan Patel – https://www.linkedin.com/in/farhanpatel

VV Hanwei Su of Maison De Hoe – https://www.maisondehoe.com

Archroma – https://shopcolors.archroma.com/

Posted: February 17, 2025

Source: American Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists (AATCC)