Standard Fiber To Launch Dr. Scholl’s® Line Of Bedding Products 

HENDERSON, Nev. — September 3, 2024 — Global home textiles supplier Standard Fiber is launching a first-ever collection of bedding products under the Dr. Scholl’s® name. The new collaboration debuts at the upcoming New York Home Fashion Market, Sept. 16-19.

The new Dr. Scholl’s product line will provide a comprehensive collection of functional sleep solution products focused on the guiding principles of the Dr. Scholl’s brand. Products include bed pillows, specialty support pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feature custom materials and innovative construction with targeted messaging and packaging. The line will bring innovation to the category and to retailers hoping to differentiate their offerings.

“The Dr. Scholl’s brand is trusted and respected as a leader in comfort and support solutions, which aligns seamlessly with the utility bedding category. Collaborating with the Dr. Scholl’s team has allowed us to create unique and meaningful product and packaging that will catch customers’ attention and drive purchases,” said Trina Solomon, vice president, marketing & brands, Standard Fiber.

The new Dr. Scholl’s utility bedding is offered in three tiers: Core, Adapt and Evolve. Each product is focused on a sleep solution that is inspired by technology that Dr. Scholl’s leverages in its products.

Standard Fiber is a global leader in home comfort products and textile manufacturing, and one of the largest producers of utility and decorative bedding products in the world. The company combines U.S.-based product design, customer service and technology to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that consumers want at competitive prices they need.

The Dr. Scholl’s brand boasts a broad portfolio geared toward foot and lower body health and wellness. The company was founded in 1906 by William Mathias Scholl, M.D., whose focus on scientifically supporting the feet to improve mobility helped Dr. Scholl’s become a household name. Today the company’s mission is to help people be more active and move comfortably every day of their lives.

“Dr. Scholl’s has been a trusted brand for well over a century for products that solve real problems and provide consumers with much needed comfort and relief. We are not just a foot care brand, we are a wellness company and this fits in perfectly with Standard Fiber’s mission,” said Kate Godbout, Chief Marketing Officer, Scholl’s Wellness Company. “Through this licensed assortment we will be helping to bring relief to our consumers 24/7 including while they sleep.”

Brandgenuity, the licensing agency for Dr. Scholl’s, brokered the agreement with Standard Fiber and is managing the development of the Dr. Scholl’s licensing program.

To celebrate the premiere of Dr. Scholl’s bedding collection, Standard Fiber is offering insole samples at its showroom at The Marmara Park Avenue Hotel at the New York Market.

Posted: September 3, 2024

Source: Standard Fiber