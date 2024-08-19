Independent Swiss Testing And Certification Institute TESTEX Joins ITMF As A Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — August 19, 2024 — TESTEX, an official representative and founding member of OEKO-TEX®, is a globally operating and independent Swiss testing and certification institute. Founded in 1846 and originally known as the “Seidentrocknungsanstalt Zurich” (Silk Conditioning Institute), its expertise lies in testing, analyzing, and certifying textiles and leather. In addition to the headquarters in Switzerland, the TESTEX Group, including its subsidiary OETI, now operates with 40 branches and around 400 employees worldwide.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF: “ITMF is delighted to welcome TESTEX as its latest member. Testing and certifying is an integral part of the textile value chain. It is important for ITMF to have TESTEX actively participate in ITMF. This step does not only strengthen ITMF’s position as a unique international platform for the global textile value chain, it also helps ITMF and its members to discuss topics related to testing and certification in close partnership with the leading testing and certifying organization”.

Mr. Marc Sidler, Group CMO of TESTEX: “By becoming a member of ITMF, TESTEX is joining an organisation that brings together the entire textile value chain from fibre producers to manufacturers of garments and home textiles. Having access to the ITMF’s publications, statistics, and surveys as well as events like workshops, conferences, and webinars enables us to better understand the global dynamics of the textile value chain as well as to strengthen the network with associations and companies around the world.”

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)