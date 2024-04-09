JEC Forum Southeast Asia: Extending The Success Of Business Meetings Events To Bangkok

PARIS — APRIL 9, 2024 — Following the success of business meetings events in the DACH region and Italy over the past years, JEC is proud to announce the inaugural edition of JEC Forum Southeast Asia, in partnership with the Thai Composites Association. It is set to take place in Bangkok on June 11 and 12, 2024. This event aims to replicate the achievements of its predecessors by bringing together key stakeholders from the composites industry for two days of networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.

“We are thrilled to bring the successful formula of our business meetings events to Southeast Asia,” said Anne-Carole Barbarin, Regional Events Director at JEC . “With the region experiencing rapid growth and development, there has never been a better time to convene industry leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration and innovation.”

Drawing upon the proven formula of previous events, JEC Forum Southeast Asia will mainly feature business meetings, fostering connections between suppliers and buyers wishing to develop business in the region. Among the suppliers who have already confirmed: Asia Kangnam, Cobra International, Diab, FK Group, IST Metz SEA Co., Ltd, Lishi (Shanghai) Instrument Co., Ltd, NMG, Polymore Materials, Stathotech, Qarbon Aerospace.

In the meantime, a dynamic program designed to address the most pressing issues and opportunities facing the composites sector in the region will take place. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, attendees can expect insightful sessions, engaging panel discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities.

DAY 1 – June 11th

9:30-11:00 COMPOSITES IN AUTOMOTIVE SESSION

9:30 – 10:00 Keynote: Driving Innovation with Composites, Outlook of the use of Composites in BMW cars, (BMW) – Explore the advancements in the automotive sector, focusing on how BMW integrates composites for enhanced performance and sustainability.

10:00 – 11:00 Panel Discussion: Sustainability Contributions of Composites in the automotive industry – Dive into the environmental aspects of composites use in the automotive industry, addressing challenges and opportunities in sustainability. Prof. Kheng Lim Goh – New Castle University (Singapore) Dr. Henry Shin – Managing Director, Carbon & Composites Solutions Center, KCarbon (Korea) Valerio Corniani – VP Asia Pacific, Diab. (Australia) Moderator: Danu Chotikapanich – CEO, Cobra International (Thailand)

15:00-16:30 COMPOSITES IN DRONE & AERONAUTICS SESSION

15:00 – 15:30 Keynote: Thermoplastic Cabins – Elevating the Future: Composites in the Sky (CTC an Airbus Company) – Discover the transformative impact of composites in the aerospace and drone sectors, contributing to significant advancements in air mobility.

15:30 – 16:30 Panel Discussion: The Role of Composites in Drones – High-Flying Innovation: Drones and Beyond – Explore the critical role composites play in the drone industry, from design and manufacturing to the implications for future aerial technologies. Qarbon Aerospace Other speakers TBC



DAY 2 – June 12th

9:15-10:45 COMPOSITES IN SPORTS SESSION

9:15-9:45 Keynote: Market Outlook of the Sports Industry

9:45-10:45 Panel Discussion: R&D and Collaboration in Composites – Synergizing Strength: The Power of Partnership – Delve into the collaborative efforts between part manufacturers, material suppliers, and academia in advancing research and development in composites. Speakers TBC

15:00 -16:30 COMPOSITES IN CONSTRUCTION SESSION

15:00-15:30 Keynote: Building the Future: Composites in Architecture – Uncover the potential of composites in construction and architecture, focusing on innovative solutions that meet structural and environmental challenges. Thammachat Kulprapha – Managing Director, Nontri Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

15:30-16:30 Panel Discussion: Structures of Tomorrow: The fiber reinforced concrete

Engage in a comprehensive discussion on how composites are driving the development and realization of groundbreaking architectural projects. Speakers TBC

COMPOSITES TOUR – JUNE 13th

In addition to the conference sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the Composites Tour on June 13, 2024. This exclusive tour will provide participants with firsthand access to leading composites facilities in the region, offering a unique opportunity to witness innovation in action.

8:00 am Depart from AVANI + Riverside

9:27 am Composites Tour at Cobra International

12:00 pm Lunch and Composites Tour at Qarbon Aerospace

3:35 pm Composites Tour at Carbon Magic (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

7:50 pm Back at the AVANI + Riverside

JEC Forum Southeast Asia represents a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the composites industry to come together, share ideas, and drive the sector forward.

