AATCC Announces Local Section Scholarship Recipients

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — August 3, 2023 — Local sections are a key component of AATCC’s mission to “connect the global textile community to empower an innovative, informed, and sustainable future.” Local sections bring together those interested in textiles and living or working in a particular geographic area. They also offer support to students with an interest in textiles. Some chapters sponsor students to attend local meetings or the annual AATCC Textile Discovery Summit. Other sections award scholarships through AATCC.

In addition to direct funding for tuition, all Foundation scholars receive free registration for the AATCC Textile Discovery Summit in September and one year of complimentary AATCC membership to help them connect with industry professionals and launch a career in textiles. To support future generations of textile scholars and help empower an informed future, donate to the AATCC Foundation at www.aatcc.org/foundation/#donate.

Students, the application for 2024-2025 scholarships opens November 1. The application for research support grants is open now through October 15! Visit www.aatcc.org/foundation/#grants for more information about funding for your undergraduate or graduate research.

Piedmont Scholars

Victor Alvarez Valverde, Senior, Polymer and Color Chemistry, North Carolina State University

Sharon George, Junior, Fashion and Textiles Management – Brand and Marketing Concentration, North Carolina State University

Madeline Hall, Senior, Fashion and Textile Management, North Carolina State University

Alex M. Hutchins, Senior, Fashion and Textile Management, North Carolina State University

Shayleigh F. Larsen, Junior, Textile Design, North Carolina State University

Delaware Valley Scholar

Ashley M. Clark, Senior, Textile Product Science, Thomas Jefferson University

Metro Scholars

Samantha Galanti, Senior, Textile Development and Marketing, Fashion Institute of Technology

West Scholar

Mya Jacobsen, Senior, Fashion Merchandising, Central Michigan University

More Scholars

This year, AATCC Foundation is providing scholarships to about 25 students at 8 universities in programs ranging from fashion design to materials engineering. Learn about other 2023-2024 scholarship recipients at www.aatcc.org/foundnews.

Posted: August 3, 2023

Source: AATCC Foundation Inc.