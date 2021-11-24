American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) Floortek Open Scholarship Presented To Dalton State College Student

DALTON, Ga — November 24, 2021 — Ivan Espitia, a Bachelor of Science, Chemistry student with an Industry concentration, wrote the winning essay about Amcor Plastics that won him $1,500 toward his education at Dalton State College. The scholarship was provided by the American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) that recently held the FloorTek Open Golf Tournament, in conjunction with its annual FloorTek Expo trade show, to raise funds to gift the next rising star in floor manufacturing, process, operations, engineering or science.

“Part of our mission at AFA is to encourage the best and the brightest to enter a career in floorcovering,” commented AFA executive director Stephanie Manis. “AFA members and FloorTek Expo exhibitors and attendees help make this effort possible.”

The AFA FloorTek Expo is an annual showcase for manufacturers, software developers and logistics specialists that serve the U.S. and global flooring industry. The FloorTek Open Golf Tournament is becoming a popular event during the Expo. The 2022 AFA FloorTek Expo is scheduled for the fall of 2022.

“We appreciate the efforts of the AFA and FloorTek to promote the technical side of the flooring business,” said Dr. Randall Griffus, Dean, School of Arts and Sciences, Dalton State College. “AFA is the kind of partner the flooring industry needs to grow and continue its innovation.”

Posted November 24, 2021

Source: American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA)