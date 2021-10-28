Higg Technology Demonstrates Critical Role In Accelerating Sustainability Progress

SAN FRANCISCO — October 28, 2021 — Higg, a technology platform that enables consumer goods companies to measure, manage, and share the social and environmental impacts of their full value chain, released a new report today demonstrating the role Higg technology plays in helping brands reduce environmental impact. Since 2019, manufacturing facilities using the Higg platform have improved their environmental assessment scores by 20%. Brands and facilities that use Higg to contextualize their supply chain data are proving to be well-poised to urgently address the climate crisis.

“In order to accomplish large-scale climate and social change, we must provide accurate, trustworthy, and contextualized data to more businesses, more markets, and more shoppers as quickly as possible,” said Higg CEO Jason Kibbey in the inaugural Impact Report.

Notably, Higg’s platform growth is up 70% – total users exceed 45,000 in 2021, compared to 10,000 in 2018. Higg users are expected to surpass 50,000 by the end of 2021.

Higg’s environmental assessments (Facility Environmental Module, or FEM) evaluate facility performance on carbon emissions, water use, waste management, chemical management, and energy use. Currently completed on an annual basis, facilities can view year-over-year assessment data all in one place. The dashboard view of environmental performance can be organized to benchmark against industry standards and peers, analyzed for insights, and leveraged to inform sustainability investment decisions.

The Impact Report shares sustainability progress across Higg’s users to date. Specific to energy use, facilities that completed the facility environmental assessment three years consecutively show improvements in favor of energy efficiency, such as heightened energy use awareness. For example, according to Higg data, 12% more facilities have implemented energy use strategies in 2020, compared to 2018.

Consumer goods companies can compare the full lifecycle of products — from material sourcing to customer use, to understand which processes most determine overall sustainability performance. Higg is the only data platform enabling consumer goods companies to collect product-level data and then publish consumer-facing sustainability claims.

“We’re ramping up our environmental efforts and want to support our vendors and their factories to increase responsible environmental practices and management,” said Keterina Chong Williams Sonoma Manager, Sustainability. “The Higg analytics tool gives us quick visibility into the issues our suppliers are facing without having to sort through thousands of columns on a spreadsheet.”

From materials and product design, to manufacturing and facilities, and finally, to the environmental impact of brand and retail operations, businesses are using Higg to incorporate a sustainability-driven point of view across the value chain.

