Nestl Bedding Launches Saniwoven Hypoallergenic Sheets With Antimicrobial Technology

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — November 3, 2020 — Nestl Bedding — a company synonymous with sheets, duvets, blankets, comforters, quilts, and more — is excited to announce its latest product launch for the home textiles industry. The new Nestl Bedding Saniwoven Hypoallergenic Sheets, available in queen and king sizes, utilizes the patented Silvadur Technology to inhibit bacterial growth for a long-lasting, fresh bed.

Incorporating natural silver ions for continuous protection against bacteria, mold, and fungus, this cutting-edge antimicrobial technology ensures the Saniwoven sheets stay fresher for longer between washes, with less odor and fewer dust mites. Silver has a well-documented history and rigorous testing record as a safe antimicrobial agent, disinfectant, and antiseptic for textiles, and Nestl Bedding has incorporated this remarkable technology into its bedsheets to provide an exceptionally relaxing and healthy sleep experience. In addition, silver ions have been proven to keep textiles strong and colors bright, ensuring the bedding’s longevity.

“We’re proud to introduce our Saniwoven Hypoallergenic Sheets to the market, building on a successful collection of products that are reshaping the home textiles industry,” said Simon Friedman, head of research & development. “Our revolutionary silver ion technology is unmatched, providing a healthy, allergen-free sleep experience without compromising quality, durability, or softness. Customers can shop Nestl Bedding with confidence; knowing their health and well-being is our top priority.”

The ultra-soft queen and king microfiber sheet sets include a deep pocket fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases featuring an elegant satin trim. Currently available in white, the sheets feature elastic all the way around with bonus elastic corner straps to ensure a snug, wrinkle-free fit. The Saniwoven Hypoallergenic Sheets are woven from the highest quality microfiber. material and double-brushed on both sides for the ultimate softness. This luxury bedding is lightweight, breathable, durable, and cool to the touch.

Nestl Bedding is a leader in the home textiles industry, renowned for providing comfort, quality, and luxury at affordable prices. The company leverages state-of-the-art technologies, high import volumes, convenient New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles warehouses to keep costs low — passing along savings to its customers. Nestl Bedding’s exceptionally high standards are evident in the fact that they are a major vendor for Fortune 500 companies, who appreciate the company’s attention to quality, detail, efficiency, and a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

Posted November 3, 2020

Source: Nestl Bedding