Brodelec Purchases First Kornit Digital Presto S For French Fashion And Home Décor Market

ROSH HA’AYN, Israel — September 25, 2019 — Kornit Digital, a worldwide supplier of digital textile printing technology, announced that Orleans, France-based Brodelec has installed the country’s first-ever Kornit Presto S system for roll-to-roll, pigment-based digital textile printing. This installation will enable the multiservice marking brand to expand their business further into customized décor and on-demand fashion.

Brodelec has partnered with Kornit for over a decade and owns several direct-to-garment print systems. Based on demand for natural fabrics and blends in the home décor and fashion markets, they are now expanding their offerings to include bespoke direct-to-fabric services. Brodelec chose the Kornit Presto S as it is the only single-step solution and therefore the fastest route from design to finished product, making it the most efficient and eco-friendly fabric printing solution in France today.

“The continuous innovation by Kornit has been instrumental in growing our business over the years,” said Brodelec CEO Dominique Willems. “We see many opportunities for customized items in both furniture and fashion, and once again Kornit has provided us with the highest quality and the most sustainable solution that meets our needs.”

The Kornit Presto solution provides high-quality printing for a multitude of fabric types and applications, using a single ink set. The system does not consume water in the printing process, minimizing its carbon footprint.

The new Kornit Presto uses the versatile NeoPigment™ Robusto ink set, a 2019 SGIA Product of the Year. Robusto provides superior wash and rub results, and exceptional color fastness with significantly shorter curing time and wider color gamut relative to previous and competitive digital pigment inks. Reflecting Kornit’s vigorous commitment to sustainability, Robusto inks are OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT and GOTS certified.

“Kornit devotes itself to making the textile printing industry a more environmentally responsible one, doing its part to make the earth a safer and more hospitable place for future generations,” said Omer Kulka, Kornit’s VP of Marketing and Product Strategy. “That our inks and print systems achieve the highest sustainability standards while also setting the benchmark for efficient, versatile, on-demand production reflects the considerable progress we’ve made, and Kornit is proud to be a leader in overcoming these challenges.”

Kornit partners closely with Must Technologie to provide the French textile and garment industries with the latest innovations in digital printing.

Posted September 25, 2019

Source: Kornit Digital