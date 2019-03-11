Mitsui Chemicals To Exhibit At JEC World 2019 In Paris, France

TOKYO — March 11, 2019 — Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) will exhibit at JEC World 2019, one of the world’s largest composites exhibitions. The event will be held in Paris, France, March 12–14, 2019.

Mitsui Chemicals has collaborated with ARRK Corp. (Osaka, Japan; President: Tae Ho Kim), a global development assistance company, to produce the hour’s Pod, a concept car that suggests new ways to spend one’s time in a future with widespread autonomous driving. Outfitted with an array of new materials and technologies from the Mitsui Chemicals Group, hour’s Pod offers a new value proposition for the mobility environment, time and space. A dedicated website provides detailed information on the exhibit. (URL: https://www.mitsuichem.com/en/special/jec/index.htm)

Concept behind hour’s Pod

Self-driving vehicles will usher in a more diverse range of ways to enjoy time and space while traveling. “hour’s Pod” creates new value for the transportation environment by combining multiple refined materials. The technological capabilities of Mitsui Chemicals make the concept possible.

Source: Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.