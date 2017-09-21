Fibertex To Establish Plant In Asheboro

Denmark-based Fibertex Personal Care has announced plans to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Asheboro, N.C. The company will invest $60 million by the end of 2021 and anticipates creating jobs for 145 people.

Fibertex focuses on materials for personal care items including diapers, feminine hygiene and incontinence care products. Fibertex also offers printed nonwovens and the Innowo Print band. The new state-of-the-art U.S. facility will focus on printing on nonwovens.

“The coming factory in Asheboro will cover the markets of North and South America, which are very important for our expansion,” said Mikael Staal Axelsen, Group CEO, Fibertex Personal Care. “We expect fine growth rates within our niche, and therefore, the factory will need to be operational by the end of 2018. We are very pleased with the cooperation with North Carolina and Randolph County about this project, and look forward to being a part the community in Asheboro.”

