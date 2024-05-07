AmorSui Expands Product Line, Revolutionizing Personal Protective Equipment

PHILADELPHIA — May 7, 2024 — Today, AmorSui, a modern personal protective equipment (PPE) brand, announces the product line expansion dedicated to protecting people and the planet. The line includes a lab coat in men’s and women’s sizes, fire-resistant clothing, including a first-of-its-kind fire-resistant hijab, and reusable isolation gowns.

Sustainability is a key focus of AmorSui’s line. AmorSui’s products are reusable and recyclable, eliminating the waste disposable PPE leaves behind. AmorSui’s line is also more inclusive, as its products fit all shapes and sizes. Most PPE is designed for the body of a European male, even though in some industries, such as healthcare, women make up 80 percent of the workforce. The products’ better fit and more sustainable materials make the wearer safer.

“For years, PPE has done little to actually protect the wearer and even less to protect the planet,” said Dr. Beau Wangtrakuldee, founder and CEO of AmorSui. “This has left those in some of the most important industries exposed. We are changing that, ensuring frontline workers are protected while doing the work they love and setting a new standard for PPE.”

Wangtrakuldee founded AmorSui after a chemical spill in the lab left her with severe burns. She was wearing proper PPE at the time, but the improper sizing and insufficient materials did little to protect her. AmorSui is on a mission to ensure that unsafe, unsustainable, and improperly fitting PPE is a thing of the past.

AmorSui’s commitment to safety, inclusivity, and sustainability is evident in the details:

Design: Each product is designed with the wearer in mind. The lab coat offers fluid and odor resistance, ten multi-use pockets, secure ribbed knit cuffs, a back vent for enhanced breathability and mobility, and more. Specifically, AmorSui’s women’s lab coat includes an adjustable waist drawcord for a custom fit. The isolation gowns are crafted from certified fluid-repellent fabric that is also silky soft. Additionally, they feature adjustable neck snaps and side ties to ensure the best fit for the wearer.

Safety: AmorSui’s proprietary textile formulations ensure durable fluid and odor resistance, meeting safety standards across a number of industries for up to 100 washes.

Take-Back Program: At the end of a product’s life, AmorSui’s take-back program allows customers to return the product to the company to be recycled into other products, keeping it out of the landfill.

Subscription Service: AmorSui’s subscription program provides professional laundering of its products so healthcare systems and other large organizations can reduce their PPE waste. Just 100 AmorSui isolation gowns can replace 10,000 disposable isolation gowns, resulting in a 3,750-pound reduction in waste and long-term cost savings.

“AmorSui’s lab coat fabric is a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex. The isolation gown is made from polyester that is recyclable,” said Will McGinn, COO of AmorSui. “At the end of their life, our products can be shredded or turned into a pulp to produce car interiors, airplane seats, artificial joints, and tarp fabrics, among other various use cases. We believe that circularity is the future.”

From day one, AmorSui has been on a mission to design better PPE with the wearer’s interest at heart. Now, as the company has expanded its product line, AmorSui invites individuals and organizations to join the movement toward a safer and more inclusive future.

Posted: May 7, 2024

Source: AmorSui