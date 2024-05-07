Ultrafabrics Welcomes Amanda Bylsma To Sales Leadership Team

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — May 7, 2024 — Ultrafabrics, a global supplier of high-performance fabric manufacturing, proudly announces the most recent addition to its sales leadership team. Amanda Bylsma has been appointed as the new sales manager for the Midwest region. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team and reinforces Ultrafabrics’ commitment to excellence and innovation.

Bylsma joins Ultrafabrics with a strong background in sales management and contract furniture within the fabrics industry. Formerly the sales manager OEM at Camira Fabrics Ltd., Bylsma played a crucial role in driving sales growth and fostering client relationships. Her strategic approach and proven track record make her an invaluable asset to Ultrafabrics as the new Sales Manager for the Midwest region.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we are excited to welcome Amanda to the Ultrafabrics family,” said Sergio Prosperino, vice president of Sales at Ultrafabrics. “Her extensive experience in contract furniture perfectly complements our commitment to innovation in this area of the market. With Amanda on board, we look forward to a future of continued success and growth.”

Bylsma’s appointment reflects Ultrafabrics’ commitment to providing innovative solutions and superior service to its clients. With a focus on leadership and expertise, Ultrafabrics continues its legacy of success and growth in all of its markets.

Posted: May 7, 2024

Source: Ultrafabrics