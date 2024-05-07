Ultrafabrics Welcomes Kimberly Peoples To Sales Leadership Team

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — May 7, 2024 — Ultrafabrics, a global supplier of high-performance fabric manufacturing, proudly announces Kimberly Peoples has joined the team as sales director for the Residential Market. Peoples brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role, reinforcing Ultrafabrics’ commitment to excellence and innovation across all markets.

Peoples brings over a decade of experience in premium residential furnishings to the Ultrafabrics team, much of that tenure with Sunbrella. As a strategic account manager, Kimberly has demonstrated a keen focus on customer-centric growth through exceptional service and communication in the indoor and outdoor markets. Her belief in the power of collaboration aligns perfectly with Ultrafabrics’ values, making her an ideal leader for the Residential Market segment.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to the Ultrafabrics family,” said Sergio Prosperino, vice president of Sales at Ultrafabrics. “Her depth of knowledge and experience in the residential indoor/outdoor market perfectly complements our focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. With Kimberly on board, we look forward to expanding our impact on this market”

Peoples’ appointment reflects Ultrafabrics’ commitment to providing innovative solutions and superior service to all of its residential partners. With her leadership and expertise contributing to the team, Ultrafabrics continues its legacy of success and growth in all of its markets.

Posted: May 7, 2024

Source: Ultrafabrics