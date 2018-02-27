Karl Mayer Acquires Continuous Dyeing Technology With Indigo From Master

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — February 27,2018 — Italy-based Master S.r.l. and Karl Mayer signed an agreement for transferring the continuous dyeing technology with indigo and other dyestuffs of warp chains for denim fabrics.

Karl Mayer takes over from Master patents, trademarks, projects and dyeing technology for machines model: IndigoFlow, IndigoRope and IndigoGenius.

Master — pioneer and leader in the continuous dyeing with indigo and other dyestuffs, after the delivery of currently ordered machines, will stop the manufacturing of these kind of machines and will focus its activity to develop and manufacture new machines for packages and hank dyeing.

Karl Mayer — in its center of excellence for denim sector, Karl Mayer Rotal, will further develop the Nitrogen technology, by integrating it into its current product range PRODYE-S and PRODYE-R.

Source: KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH