The Felix Schoeller Group And The Welbon Enter Into A Joint Venture

OSNABRÜCK, Germany — January 26, 2017 — The Felix Schoeller Group, a specialty paper manufacturer headquartered in Osnabrück, Germany — and the Welbon Group of Hangzhou, China, who trade in pulp and manufacture specialty papers — signed a cooperation agreement on January 18, 2017. The agreement establishes a 50/50 joint venture: Winbon Schoeller New Materials Co. Ltd. The new company’s headquarters are in Longyou in Zhejiang province in the People’s Republic of China.

“The joint venture is the result of two years of intensive talks and planning sessions with the Welbon Group,“ says Dr. Bernhard Klofat, CEO, Felix Schoeller Group. “It is a way for us to create a platform to manufacture specialty papers in China, which is set to hold a leading position in the Asia-Pacific region in the next years.“ By pooling the two companies’ technological competencies in research, development and production and our knowledge of the market and products the joint venture will be able to develop and produce decor papers, papers for food and pharmaceutical packaging, wallpaper base, sublimation papers, release and casting liners and other high-quality specialty papers and market them in the Asian region. The agreements also include an extensive investment program.

Posted January 26, 2017

Source: Felix Schoeller Group