Daniel Liba Appointed CEO Of bergertextiles

KREFELD, Germany — July 26, 2018 — bergertextiles, the pioneering specialist developer and supplier of digitally printable textiles, staging and event fabrics and accessories, has appointed Daniel Liba as CEO, with effect from July 1st 2018.

In the newly created role, Liba leads the global business of bergertextiles, which supplies customers in 60 countries from its headquarters in Krefeld, Germany, and subsidiary offices in California, USA and Shanghai, China. He is supported by the regional managing directors in Germany and USA.

Joint managing directors for bergertextiles in Germany, Marc Nitsche and Gerrit Rauch, remain with the company and will continue to contribute their experience and depth of specialist industry knowledge to drive the company’s growth.

Daniel Liba brings 20 years of business management experience to bergertextiles, having occupied a range of sales, product marketing and purchasing roles before rising to the position of managing director of Brand Addition, a full-service promotional products agency.

Rod Larson, CEO of bergertextiles’ holding company comments: “In searching for the right individual to shape the future of bergertextiles, we looked for someone with excellent leadership skills, founded on experience of multiple sectors and go-to-market models. We’re very pleased to have found someone with Daniel’s commercial credentials. He is both internationally oriented and deeply rooted in bergertextiles’ home market, and has vast experience of dealing with international customers and suppliers. We’re confident he has the capability and expertise to build on the management team’s achievements to date and make the most of the rich opportunities for bergertextiles’ continued growth.”

Daniel Liba comments: “bergertextiles has deep heritage in the digital print textile sector and has achieved its strong reputation through market-defining product innovation, technical excellence and superior customer service, enhanced in recent years by strong investment in areas such as warehousing and customer support.

“It’s a privilege to join an established business with such a positive market position, and to have the exciting opportunity to lead bergertextiles through the next phase of its evolution. I look forward in particular to working with the regional bergertextiles offices to further develop our strength as a global supplier, to creating new products driven by the needs of end customers, and to exploring the potential for bergertextiles to address new markets.”

Posted July 26, 2018

Source: bergertextiles