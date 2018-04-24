Tim Görder Appointed Head Of Solution Partner Support At Jowat SE

DETMOLD, Germany — April 24, 2018 — Tim Görder has been appointed Global Director of Solution Partner Support (SPS) at Jowat, effective 1 June. In his new position, Mr Görder will be responsible for coordinating the support provided to solution partners around the world. He aims to substantially expand the role of the SPS department as a central point of contact. Customers of Jowat will benefit from a superior service, thanks to the close cooperation with strong partners and optimally coordinated solutions.

On 1 June 2018, Tim Görder will take over as Global Director of Solution Partner Support. He succeeds Manfred Kubo, who has headed the department since it was established two years ago and who will retire after over 17 years with the enterprise. Tim Görder has previously served six years as Product Manager for the Paper / Packaging division.

Solution Partner Support is a globally active department at Jowat, which coordinates the cooperation with and support provided to manufacturers of application technology, machines and substrates across industries and applications. In his new role, Tim Görder will look to increase the level of service as well as the network efficiency of the department with the help of a global team. In addition to serving as a central point of contact for solution partners, the department also facilitates the transfer of know-how. As a competent partner in all bonding-related questions, Jowat supplies not only adhesives for the development of processes and testing machines and application units but also provides know-how and trains machine operators. New ideas and trends are identified and developed together. This close cooperation makes it easy to react immediately to the requirements which may arise for the adhesive. In addition, all components – from the substrate to the adhesive – can be adapted optimally to each other. The result are jointly designed and implemented solutions for the problems in the bonding process.

“As the enterprise has grown globally, it has become increasingly important over time to coordinate Jowat’s cooperation with solution partners,” says Klaus Kullmann, Managing Director of Sales and Marketing at Jowat SE. “We are happy that Tim Görder has agreed to take on the position of Global Director for this challenging task. Under his direction, Solution Partner Support will strengthen Jowat’s international footprint.”

Source: Jowat SE