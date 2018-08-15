Meet the Advisory Council For Techtextil North America 2019

ATLANTA — August 15, 2018 — Dr. Roger Barker Professor, North Carolina State University, and Director of TPACC. Roger L. Barker is internationally recognized for his work in the field of thermal protective clothing and comfort and heat stress in clothing systems

Dr. Phillip Bradford Associate Professor, TECS, North Carolina State University . Dr. Bradford’s research group focuses its efforts on the synthesis of ultra-high aspect ratio carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and production of textile like structures from those unique CNTs

Sam Buff Director, Textile Technology Center at Gaston College. The Textile Technology Center provides product development, testing and training resources for the textile industry

Dr. Jeff Joines Department Head and Professor, TECS, North Carolina State University. Dr. Jeff A. Joines is the department head for Textile Engineering, Chemistry and Science (TECS) at North Carolina State University

Dr. Jesse Jur Associate Professor, North Carolina State University . Professor Jur’s research targets the development of materials processing methods for nanoscale inorganic integration with polymer-based materials, including nonwoven textiles

Dr. Martin King Professor, TECS, North Carolina State University. Martin King is regarded as an international specialist in the area of biotextiles, implantable devices, biomaterials and medical textiles

Dr. Benham Pourdeyhimi Associate Dean for Industry Research and Extension, William A. Klopman Distinguished Professor, Executive Director, The Nonwovens Institute. Behnam has taught textile and fiber science, technology and engineering as well as microscopy and image analysis applications to textiles, nonwovens and materials

