Kentwool Introduces “Sensationwool” Sock: First And Only Sock With Treated Fiber To Ease Foot Pain

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Building on a long-standing commitment to foot comfort, Kentwool, maker of the “World’s Best Sock,” announced today the introduction of a therapeutic sock for foot pain relief. The new SensationWool sock features Kentwool’s signature, superfine Merino wool in combination with Nufabrx® nylon, which is infused with capsaicin and a synthetic cooling agent. This combination of warming and cooling ingredients, similar to those found in over-the-counter pain treatments, provides temporary relief of foot-related aches and pains of muscles and joints associated with strains, sprains, arthritis, bruises, cramps, stiffness and soreness.

“Kentwool socks were borne out of a desire to keep customers comfortable, helping them to pursue the activities that they love with less pain and more enjoyment,” said Lauren Hubbard, president of Kentwool Performance Apparel. “The SensationWool is an extension of that commitment to comfort, taking the proven performance properties of wool and coupling them with the power of Nufabrx technology. The socks’ warming and cooling sensations deliver pain relief without the mess and inconvenience often associated with creams and pills. We’re thrilled to offer our customers an easy and effective way to ease their pain.”

Kentwool’s SensationWool socks are offered in an ankle-height style and natural color. They are constructed from a proprietary blend of superfine Merino Wool and other natural and high-tech performance fibers, including Nufabrx nylon, a fiber infused with capsaicin and a synthetic cooling agent. The SensationWool’s pain management features are lab-tested to last through 30 wash cycles, and the incorporated ingredients are cosmetic-grade and safe for regular wear.

The new Kentwool SensationWool is available now exclusively at kentwool.com and features a retail price of $24.99. The sock is available in women’s medium and large, and men’s medium, large and extra large sizes.

“We’re excited Kentwool chose Nufabrx® yarn for use in its most innovative socks to date,” said TexDel CEO, Jordan Schindler. “We believe clothing will start to care for your body in entirely new ways. We see the day when well-being is simply part of your everyday outfit, and the SensationWool sock is at the forefront of this movement.”

Posted August 23, 2018

Source: Kentwool