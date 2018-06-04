Hexcel Carbon Fiber Supports World’s First 3D-Printed Commuter Bicycle

STAMFORD, Conn. — June 4, 2018 — Hexcel Corp. congratulates Arevo for producing the world’s first true 3D-printed commuter bike using Hexcel carbon fiber.

Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Arevo is ushering in the next era of 3D printing and is transforming the way manufactured products are conceived, designed, built, and maintained. To demonstrate its software and robotics at work, Arevo partnered with StudioWest to create the world’s first true 3D-printed carbon fiber bicycle. A reimagined form factor removed a seat stay between the seat and back wheel, adding strength and simplicity.

Conventional 3D printers typically print in two dimensions on a stacked horizontal plane. Arevo’s robotic arm makes all axes available enabling true 3D printing, removing design constraints and providing the freedom to create.

Arevo is using the bike to demonstrate the potential of the technology, which will be used to produce lightweight parts with superior strength for applications where designers want to make carbon fiber parts but are hesitant due to the high cost and labor-intensive process of making them.

Arevo CEO Jim Miller said: “It was great to have Hexcel — a leader in advanced carbon fiber — join this project with us. With companies like Hexcel as partners, we are certain that we have the technology, team and tools in place to commercialize our software and fabrication process to build high strength parts that the manufacturing industry hasn’t been able to conceive and construct before.”

Brett Schneider, Hexcel President – Global Fibers, said: “We congratulate Arevo on this technological leap forward. We’re excited to be part of the project and appreciate the trust they have in our products. We look forward to continuing to be a supplier for many more projects like this one.”

Arevo recently secured financing to build on the full-scale commercialization of its technology across a diverse set of industries such as aerospace, defense, transportation, automotive, consumer electronics, sporting goods, medical, and oil and gas.

