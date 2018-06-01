Crown Capital Investments Acquires Graniteville Specialty Fabrics

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. — June 1, 2018 — Graniteville Specialty Fabrics announced today that it has been acquired by Crown Capital Investments LLC, a private family office investment firm based in Atlanta. Graniteville Specialty Fabrics (GSF), a specialty textile manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered coated products used for such items as military shelters, marine covers and tents, is based in Graniteville, S.C.

“Graniteville is a great company and our families are thrilled with the acquisition,” said Christopher Graham, CEO, Crown Capital Investments. “We focus on investing in well-established, market-leading companies and helping them optimize operations, innovate and grow over time. The brand, the products and the management team all demonstrate the high performance attributes we seek within our portfolio companies.”

“Graniteville Specialty Fabrics has been known for quality products and innovation for over 70 years,” said Jim Egan, President of Graniteville Specialty Fabrics. “We’re excited to be associated with Crown Capital. Throughout the process Crown Capital was the obvious choice of our management team.”

“We are pleased that the buyers are long-term investors and that the Graniteville name and all that it stands for will carry on and continue to set the standard in the specialty fabrics industry,” explained Executive Vice President of Development and Technical Services, Doug Johnson.

Headquarters along with manufacturing operations will remain in Graniteville. The company operates on approximately 17 acres where they utilize approximately 2,000 square feet for offices and the remainder for manufacturing and onsite research.

Source: Graniteville Specialty Fabrics