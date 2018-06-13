Albaad USA Announces Expansion

Albaad USA Inc., Reidsville, N.C. — a wholly owned subsidiary of Israel-based Albaad Holdings — has announced a $45 million investment to expand its operations in Reidsville. The expansion will create a total of 302 jobs from engineers and technicians to production and logistics personnel. The average salary for the new jobs is $38,300, which is higher than the average wage for Rockingham County where the plant is located.

“We are very pleased to continue expanding our Albaad USA business in Reidsville,” said Gidi Tenne, plant manager, Albaad. “We continue to build on a great workforce, culture and community that supports advanced manufacturing jobs in Rockingham County.”

May/June 2018