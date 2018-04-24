Who Will Win the Prestigious Hygienix Innovation Award™? Submit Nominations To Recognize Your New Absorbent Hygiene Innovations

CARY, NC — April 24, 2018 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announces online nominations are now open for the prestigious Hygienix Innovation Award™. The Award recognizes a new product or technology innovation in the absorbent hygiene and personal care sector that uses nonwoven fabrics in novel, technically sophisticated, uniquely creative and expansive ways.

The Award will be presented at Hygienix 2018, Nov. 5-8 at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, in Orlando, Florida. Nominations will be accepted online through Monday, July 16 at www.inda.org/awards/hygienix-innovation-award.html.

Nominees will be selected from a broad range of new products or technologies that have been commercially available at most two years prior to Hygienix 2018. Nominees can include end product components, fabrication techniques, or products that use a nonwoven technology in manufacturing.

Award categories include feminine care products, diapers, incontinence products, raw materials, equipment technology, reusable products or technologies, and composites or laminates that use nonwovens. Three finalists will present their innovations to over 500 participants at Hygienix, the premier event for the absorbent hygiene and personal care markets. The winner will be announced Thursday, Nov. 8.

Last year’s Hygienix Innovation Award was presented to Advanced Absorbent Technologies Inc. for their ALYNE Protective Underwear that manages fluid absorption in protective underwear by using multiple layers of superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) that absorb at different rates, from quick absorption to complete absorption without bulkiness.

The 2017 event in Austin, Texas attracted 530 industry professionals to connect with the latest innovations and trends in the largest of the nonwovens segment—absorbent hygiene and personal care. Participants benefited from forward thinking market and business insights as well as one-on-one engagement with 14+ hours of networking events.

The Hygienix 2018 Conference will explore exclusive content in these dynamic areas:

FemCare Opportunities

Hygiene Product Advancements

End-of-Life Challenges for Disposable Products

Haptics – Softness, Fit, and Odor Control

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence Consumer Needs

Absorbent Hygiene Test Methods and Standards

Market and Economic Trends

Megatrends and Innovation

The event will also feature Dine with Industry Thought Leaders, where participants dine in small groups with an elite decision maker; networking opportunities to connect with fellow participants; and tabletop displays with two evening receptions.

Posted April 24, 2018

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry