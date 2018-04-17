TissueGen Founder And Cso Dr. Kevin Nelson To Present “Enabling The Next Generation Of Drug Delivery Through Implantable Medical Devices” Session At Biomedevice Boston

DALLAS, Texas — April 16, 2018 — TissueGen® Inc., developer of ELUTE® fiber, enables controlled sustained delivery of sensitive pharmaceuticals and biologics from biodegradable fibers for advanced drug delivery, nerve regeneration and tissue engineering. TissueGen works with leading pharmaceutical, therapeutic and medical device companies to develop fiber and textile medical devices for use in drug delivery applications such as small diameter vascular grafts and stents, tissue and nerve regeneration, orthopedic devices and sutures.

Dr. Kevin Nelson, TissueGen’s founder and CSO, will be presenting on the latest advancements in extrusion technology which are enabling the next generation of drug delivery at BIOMEDevice Boston.

Dr. Nelson will discuss how the evolution of the medical device industry has brought drug delivery to the forefront of the market. More than ever before, drug delivery coupled with a medical device is improving patient care. The emergence of new extrusion methods that occur at or below body temperature are enabling drug-loading of a wider range of pharmaceutical and biological agents than ever before possible for use in biodegradable implantable devices for localized drug delivery within the body. The incorporation of these drug-loaded fibers into new or existing medical devices may result in faster healing, improved patient compliance and lower negative outcomes at lower cost for applications including spinal cord repair, nerve regeneration, tumor remediation and more.

BIOMEDevice Boston will take place at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on April 18-19, 2018. Dr. Nelson’s presentation will be on Wednesday, April 18th at 11:25 am EST at the Center Stage.

Source: TissueGen® Inc.