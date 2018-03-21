Adient Unveils Fabrics Joint Venture In India With Textiles Giant Arvind

AHMEDABAD — March 21, 2018 — Adient today announced the launch of Adient Arvind Automotive Fabrics, a joint venture that will develop, manufacture and sell automotive fabrics in India. The new company has been formed in partnership with Arvind Limited, a Mumbai-listed conglomerate that is one of the world’s largest textile manufacturers.

“Adient is committed to delivering new value to our customers while enhancing our fabrics product portfolio through continuing advancements. This partnership with Arvind Limited gives us an exciting opportunity to do just that in India’s rapidly growing automotive market,” said Jef Vercammen, vice president, Global Fabrics at Adient. “Combining Adient’s global fabrics design and technological resources with Arvind’s extensive manufacturing capabilities will enable us to accelerate the pace at which we bring innovative automotive fabrics products to market in India.”

The joint venture emerges from a strong alignment of strategic objectives between Adient and Arvind. It marks an important milestone for Adient’s fabrics business, which to date has had no manufacturing footprint in Asia outside of Adient’s joint ventures in China. For its part, Arvind has been exploring opportunities to extend its textile manufacturing into markets outside of fashion and Mr Punit Lalbhai, executive director, Arvind Limited, described the partnership as “a watershed moment in this journey.”

We are delighted to be partnering with Arvind, a well-respected leader in the textiles industry with a long history of manufacturing excellence, from yarn production through to innovative textile products,” said Murali Rajagopalan, director and country manager, Adient India. “Through this collaboration Adient will gain a strong position from which to serve our Indian and global customers and ultimately offer more value to consumers in India.”

By bringing together two leaders in their respective industries, is expected to bring unprecedented levels of fabrics manufacturing excellence to India’s automotive industry, with unrivalled customer service. The new company will provide Indian and global automakers with world-class product quality and innovative solutions in fabrics, enabling them to offer new levels of comfort, aesthetic variety and design versatility to their end users.

Source: Adient India