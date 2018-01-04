GlenGuard® Announces Sales Team Personnel Shift

Glen Raven, NC — January 4, 2018 — Effective January 15, 2018, Andrew Medley, who has been a member of Glen Raven Technical Fabrics’ (GRTF) GlenGuard® sales team for more than two years, will assume the position of Northeast Regional Sales Manager with GRTF’s sister division, Trivantage, LLC. Medley has been primarily responsible for GlenGuard’s business development and client relations efforts in the Gulf Region and Western United States territories.

Rich Lippert, who currently serves as GRTF’s Technical Director and oversees international sales for GlenGuard, will remain in his current role while assuming the GlenGuard domestic sales responsibilities vacated by Medley’s transition. Lippert joined GRTF in 2006, and has served in various sales, marketing and technical roles for the GlenGuard team since 2009.

“Rich is passionate about the GlenGuard brand and exceptionally devoted to its customers. Rich is ideally suited for this expanded role – his reputation in the marketplace precedes him and his relationships with customers are well-established.”

– Patti Bates, Vice President of Sales – Glen Raven Technical Fabrics, LLC

Lippert will continue to be joined in his domestic sales efforts by GlenGuard Market Manager, Jeff Michel (Eastern US territory) and GlenGuard Business Development Manager, Ron Payne (Gulf Region territory). The GlenGuard sales team will continue to be led by Patti Bates, VP of Sales for GRTF.

Posted January 4, 2018

Source: Glen Raven Technical Fabrics