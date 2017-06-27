Jason Mills Celebrating A 10-Year Milestone

MILLTOWN, N.J. — June 27, 2017 — Textile convertor Jason Mills LLC will celebrate a 10-year anniversary this month as a provider of knit industrial textiles. Incorporated originally in 1976, the current incarnation of the company was purchased in 2007 by long-time employee Michael Lavroff. The company has grown and changed in many ways since its early days of manufacturing fabrics for laundry bags.

Materials are going through tectonic changes with the growth and use of nano textiles. The goals, and ultimately the mission of Jason Mills today is to harness the power of these changes and apply them in practical manners to best supply the industries it serves.

Combining product design and engineering along with finishes and inherent fibers are the key drivers for the company’s expansion into areas such as personal/occupational safety, automotive, aeronautical and healthcare textiles.

The company’s objective is to continue to improve upon current processes and materials so that corporations with fabric needs — both now and in the future — will have a supplier-partner to turn to. To borrow the mantra from Apple, Jason Mills wants to be where the puck is going, not where it’s been.

The next 10 years are right around the corner. We’ll see you there.

Posted June 27, 2017

Source: Jason Mills